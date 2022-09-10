Five Questions and Answers with All Lions Writer John Maakaron

Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz went to SI All Lions writer John Maakaron for a closer look at the Eagles' season-opening opponent, asking him five questions.

Here are my questions and his answers:

Q: Where is the most improvement in this team from last year's 3-13-1 finish to now?

John Maakaron: The Detroit Lions did not give quarterback Jared Goff many offensive weapons last season. A concerted effort was made by the front office to surround Goff with significantly better wide receivers. DJ Chark was signed as a free agent and the team traded up to draft speedy wideout Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the draft. Amon-Ra St. Brown will also be looking to continue his upward climb from the end of last season. Detroit's wide receiving corps is significantly better than it was in 2021.

Q: Aidan Hutchinson the real deal?

Maakaron: The No. 2 overall pick has been impressive in training camp and in the preseason. Working with defensive end Charles Harris, the duo can be a formidable force as the season progresses. The young rookie has kept his head down and gone to work, improving each and every week.

The NFL regular season is a whole different situation as compared to the preseason. While Hutchinson will certainly step up to the challenge, there should be some rookie growing pains along the way, but, his high motor and athleticism will bode well in Detroit's efforts to drastically improve their pass-rush and limiting opponents on the ground. Detroit chose the right prospect.

Q: What is the impact of former Eagles coaches Dave Fipp and Duce Staley?

Maakaron: According to Talk of Fame Network's Rick Gosselin, Detroit's special teams unit ranks in the top 10. Fipp is a quality assistant head coach that has gotten the most out of the talent he is given. This year might continue to be a test on special teams, as the team parted ways with three significant special teams contributors from 2021.

Head coach Dan Campbell is grooming Staley to be an NFL head coach. He is currently working with D'Andre Swift to take his game to the next level. The former Eagles running backs coach embodies the mindset the team is trying to instill in its players, as he is a no-nonsense, do-your-job assistant coach. The team as a whole has benefitted from having Staley in the facility.

Q: Do the Lions have enough weapons on offense even after WR Jameson Williams returns?

Maakaron: I believe they do have enough offensive weapons. The wide receivers are solid and the running backs have the potential to be dual-threat options out of the backfield. The wild card will be the continued development of tight end T.J. Hockenson. He is seeking north of $13 million annually on a contract extension, so this might be the season he climbs drastically up the rankings statistically in terms of yards after the catch, receptions, and touchdowns. I am expecting a solid campaign for the young tight end.

Q: The Eagles have a great center in Jason Kelce and the Lions do as well in Frank Ragnow. Now that he is healthy this season, how important is he to that O-line?

Maakaron: Ragnow was listed as questionable on the injury report, as a groin injury just popped up on Wednesday.

It would be a significant blow if he missed the game, but all efforts are being made to get the talented center on the field. Detroit's offensive line is expected to do big things this season, but they must avoid the injury bug that plagued the entire Lions team in 2021.

Unfortunately, Ragnow is battling an early injury and right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai will miss at least the first four games of the regular season dealing with a back injury.

Ragnow is a tough-nosed lineman and is a quality center who can handle any and all assignments that are handed to him.

He is vital to the success of the offensive line, but the team also has faith in reserve lineman Evan Brown, who played well in 2021.