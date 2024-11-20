Former Eagles CB Is HOF Semifinalist For A Fifth Time
PHILADELPHIA - Former Eagles All-Pro cornerback Eric Allen is among the 25 Modern-Era Players who have reached the semifinalist stage for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.
It’s the fifth time Allen has made the semifinals.
The group is headlined by seven players who reached the final 25 in their first year of eligibility, including (in alphabetical order) linebacker Luke Kuechly, quarterback Eli Manning, edge rusher Terrell Suggs, safety Earl Thomas, kicker Adam Vinatieri, and offensive lineman Marshal Yanda.
One other player reached the semifinalist stage for the first time: offensive lineman Richmond Webb, who retired following the 2002 season.
A second-round draft choice of the Eagles in 1988, Allen played seven seasons in Philadelphia, earning five Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections. He is tied for the Eagles franchise record with 34 interceptions.
Allen also holds the team mark with five pick-sixes. A native of San Diego, Allen played collegiately at Arizona State. He went on to play for the New Orleans and Oakland and finished his career with 54 interceptions and nine total touchdowns.
Allen retired after the 2001 season and is in his year 19 of 20 years of eligibility. before he would move to the Hall of Fame Seniors Committee.
One other modern-era semifinalist has Eagles ties: running back Ricky Watters, who spent three seasons in Philadelphia in the mid-1990s but is better known for his work in San Francisco.
