Three Free Agency Signings the Eagles Can Still Make Under the Cap

The first month of free agency has passed for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have been strapped by the AJ Brown trade rumors to make any significant moves.

While the Eagles still await their price for Brown, they have been creative in what their intent to add depth to the roster. The Eagles added edge rushers Arnold Ebiketie and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the roster to bolster the pass rush, while signing cornerback Tariq Woolen after edge rusher Jaelan Phillips departed in free agency.

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The Eagles also were able to re-sign tight ends Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra, while bringing in Johnny Mundt to bolster the blocking at that position. Tackle Fred Johnson was also brought back, along with punter Braden Mann.

The Eagles also added Marquise Brown, who could be the WR2 if Brown departs. All these contracts are on-year deals, which general manager Howie Roseman has been willing to do with all the hefty contracts on the roster.

There's still some room for the Eagles to add depth to the roster before the draft. Some of these signings can even come after the draft takes place. The Eagles have $34,830,735 in available cap space (per Over the Cap), so there's room to make a big signing if they choose to do so.

Of course, this is all dependent on what they do regarding Brown's future. We'll save that topic for later.

Here's three free agents the Eagles can still bring aboard

Justin Skule (LT)

If the Eagles are looking for more depth at offensive tackle, perhaps Chris Kuper turns to a familiar face. Skule was with Kuper with the Minnesota Vikings last season, starting nine games after starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a lingering knee injury.

Skule did struggle protecting the quarterback, allowing seven sacks and 28 pressures in 315 pass-blocking snaps. His pressure rate allowed was also 8.4%.

Skule isn't a starting tackle, but teams can always use veteran tackle depth to compete for second-team spots in camp.. Perhaps the familiarity with Kuper could convince Skule to come to Philadlephia and compete for a roster spot.

Michael Danna (EDGE)

Danna had a down year in terms of production in 2025, having just 1.0 sacks and nine pressures in 183 pass-blocking snaps. The Kansas City Chiefs released Danna last month in an effort to save cap space, making an underrated edge rusher available on the open market.

Danna has been productive in the past, have 5.0 sacks and a 12.3% pressure rate during the Chiefs' Super Bowl run in 2022 and 6.5 sacks with a 9.3% pressure rate in 2023. He's still only 28 years old and can contribute in a rotation.

The Eagles did sign Arnold Ebiketie and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka at edge rusher, but it never hurts to have more competition.

Jauan Jennings (WR)

Amazing that Jennings is still available at this stage of free agency. Perhaps Jennings wants a high price tag and wants to get paid like a WR1, but that's not his game.

Jennings can be a very good WR2 for any team, especially since he's racked up 1,618 yards and 15 TD over the last two years. Jennings has filled in admirably over the last few years with all the 49ers injuries at wide receiver, but he would make a good compliment to DeVonta Smith and Marquise Brown if he lowers that price tag.

Of course, this is all contingent on AJ Brown. Jennings could take a one year prove-it deal and add significant depth for the Eagles at wide receiver. He may not sign until after the draft anyway.