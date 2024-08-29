Eagles Today

Former Eagles Special Teams Star Signs With Seattle Practice Squad

Third-year CB Josh Jobe has a new home in the Pacific Northwest

John McMullen

Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe (28) against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.
Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe (28) against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA -  One of the Eagles’ top special teams players over the past two seasons has signed with the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad. 

Third-year cornerback Josh Jobe is making the move from the East Coast to the West Coast after failing to make the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Jobe, who originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2022, spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia, appearing in 32 games, which includes four playoff encounters, and all 18 contests last season with three starts.

As a rookie Jobe played just 12 defensive snaps but that spiked to 240 last season. He was best known for his special teams acumen, however, and his work as a punt gunner.

Jobe played a team-high 322 special teams snaps in 2023 and graded out as the Eagles’ best special teams player, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles kept six cornerbacks on their initial 53-man roster: Six-time Pro Bowl selection Darius Slay, high-level 2024 draft picks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, Isaiah Rodgers, and second-year players Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks.

The Eagles decided to keep Ricks, another Alabama product, over Jobe for the sixth and final spot because the former has a bigger upside as a coverage player.

Published
John McMullen

JOHN MCMULLEN

