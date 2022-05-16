Haason Reddick: "I'm a Weapon of Mass Destruction"

The Eagles pass rusher is fitting in well, but didn't want to divulge any specific role DC Jonatahan Gannon is cooking up for him

So much has happened in the Eagles’ offseason since the first shoe dropped.

That shoe, of course, was Haason Reddick, a shoe so big it can be equated to one of Bob Lanier’s famous sneakers – a size 18½.

The league year hadn’t even officially begun when it was learned that the pass rush ace agreed to a three-year contract for $45 million with $13.7M guaranteed on March 14. The contract was team-friendly, with Reddick counting just $3.8M against the salary cap this season and $6.6M in 2023.

Reddick, 27, has been a perfect fit, so far. Even though a game has yet to be played, the Eagles have been working out at the training facility in advance of OTAs later this month.

“We’re starting to install and go over things,” said Reddick last week. “I’m starting to see more of the defense from last year, things that are being carried over and things we don’t want to do as well. Overall, I’m excited. I feel like I fit and can be a big piece in this defense. It’s just about getting on the field and performing.”

Reddick, of course, has fit perfectly with two different teams each of the past two seasons. He collected 12.5 sacks in Arizona two seasons ago then had 11 in Carolina last year.

“Getting after the quarterback,” said defensive lineman Brandon Graham. “It’s all about getting those sacks, affecting the quarterback. He’s a great player. I can’t wait to work with him, too. We’ve been training together and doing all that stuff now, but we get in the heat of the moment I can’t wait to see how everybody makes plays.

“I’m happy for guys living their dream, especially for him, going out to Arizona and how everything kind of came back full circle, and now he’s back in Philly. It’s cool to see that story and I hope we can get him a ring and I can get number two.”

Reddick returned home to where he grew up in Camden and played football at Temple University.

Full circle, indeed.

The Eagles didn’t stop just with Reddick, though. They kept on adding through free agency and the draft.

Reddick didn’t want to get too much into what defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is cooking up to take advantage of his skillset, saying, “I’m keeping it quiet, so I’ll just say that, but come game day, the first game of the season and throughout the season, everybody will see what’s to come or what we’re planning and what we’re working on right now.”

When pressed a bit about his role, Reddick said he wants to be one of the leaders on a defense that has several, including Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, T.J. Edwards, and Anthony Harris.

“I (want to) show what I’ve learned throughout my years so far,” he said. “After getting paid, somebody who is here to make plays and help the team win. It’s that simple.”

Perhaps Reddick gave a glimpse as to what Gannon is designing and what Reddick’s role will be via his Twitter profile, which simply reads: “Weapon for the Philadelphia Eagles.”

“That’s how I feel,” he said. “I feel like I’m a weapon of mass destruction when it comes to being on the football field. I can do a lot of things differently than a lot of guys. I move differently than a lot of guys. I’m not your typical edge rusher in the way that I rush.

"I feel like I’m different from other guys that play the same position around the league.”

