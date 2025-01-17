'Humbled' Sean McVay Wants To Solve Eagles DC
PHILADELPHIA - Humbling has been a theme for Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay this week whether he's been discussing Saquon Barkley’s 255-yard rushing performance in an Eagles’ Week 12 rout or the highly-regarded offensive mentor's history against Philadelphia defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Entering Sunday's rematch between the Rams and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, many have tried to spin Fangio’s scheme as the Kryptonite for McVay’s famed eye candy.
However, the Super Bowl-winning coach’s respect for the veteran defensive mastermind is about much more than X’s and O’s.
“Coach Fangio, there is a ton of respect that I have for him,” McVay admitted. “The consistency at which he's done it, the way that his guys play. There’s an identity and a philosophy, but I think there’s a flexibility like I talked to you guys about earlier in the year in terms of... Alright, there are some foundational principles, but what fits this group?”
In the modern world, anyone can go online, find Fangio’s schemes and copy them. No defensive mind has been more mimicked than the Eagles’ DC over the last decade.
Most copycats aren’t as successful as Fangio because they can’t teach the foundational principles of the scheme McVay spoke of like Fangio can.
“[The Eagles are] obviously at the top of the charts in every single metric that really matters,” said McVay. “They're as good as it gets defensively and I think that's a tremendous credit to his leadership, his ability to be able to have a great staff around him and then ultimately, get it communicated to their great players and they bring it to life.”
McVay understands the challenge he and the Rams offense are up against.
“We know what a great challenge it's going to be and how little margin for error you have if you expect to consistently move the ball and ultimately finish drives against as good a defense as there is in this league, arguably the best,” said McVay.
MORE NFL: Eagles' Star CB On Matthew Stafford: 'Seen Every Coverage That's Possible'