EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Jalen Reagor Has Decided on a Uniform Number

Ed Kracz

The Eagles have yet to reveal any numbers for their new batch of players, but on Thursday night, first-round pick Jalen Reagor revealed which number he will be wearing.

It isn’t the No. 1 Reagor wore at TU. Instead he has chosen No. 18.

The number has not yet been made official by the Eagles, however.

It was the number worn by backup quarterback Josh McCown last year.

For those looking for bad omens in numbers, the No. 18 wasn’t kind to McCown, who tore his hamstring during his first-ever playoff experience in a 17-yar NFL career.

Those bad-omen seekers may also point out that the previous two receivers to wear No. 18 didn’t exactly distinguish themselves. They would be Shelton Gibson and Dorial Green-Beckham, Jr.

Perhaps a quote from Reagor on the night the Eagles made him the 21st overall pick in the draft will put the omen-worriers’ minds at ease.

“I'm just going to be the best pro I can, continue to elevate my game,” said Reagor. “I mean, when people say it's a deep wide receiver class, I mean, it's a reason the Eagles picked me, and that's because I'm a part of the deep receiver class.

“So, I don't look to match up against any of those guys or compare stats or do any of that. I'm just looking to be the best pro I can, because, ultimately, I'm the one wearing the Eagles jersey.”

The Eagles must still allocate numbers to nine other draft picks and 13 undrafted free agents as well as Matt Leo, who was assigned to the team via the NFL’s International Player Placement program.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Justin Jefferson Heats up WR Debate

Now with the Minnesota Vikings after being bypassed by Eagles, Jefferson said he will make teams pay for not taking him earlier

John McMullen

Matt Leo Friday Night Lights Dream Reaches Eagles

When he was young, the Australian Rules player fell in love with American football through television and film and now is a DE on Eagles' roster

John McMullen

Corey Clement: I Want to Retire Here

The running back is healthy after shoulder surgery and eager to get back to work after signing a one-year deal to return

Ed Kracz

Josh McCown Gives his View of Eagles QB Room

Last year's backup quarterback, McCown went on sports-talk radio to voice his opinion of the Eagles selection of Jalen Hurts and the impact on Carson Wentz

John McMullen

Jason Peters, Vinny Curry Remain Free Agents

The Eagles wanted to get younger this season but could believe at some point one of these veterans if not both could still help them win in 2020

John McMullen

Eagles Bringing Back Corey Clement

Oft-injured RB is returning on a one-year deal, and his addition now gives Philly six running backs on the roster

Ed Kracz

The Secret to Brandon Graham's Success

The Eagles defensive end is certain acupuncture has extended his career, as well as that of a certain quarterback

John McMullen

Eagles Third-Day Draft Examination

A look at how Philly did in previous drafts with at least five selections in rounds four through seven

Ed Kracz

'Hurts' to Look at Eagles Other Draft Options

The Eagles were focused on three potential options in the second round  - Jalen Hurts, Jeremy Chinn and J.K. Dobbins

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Draft Live Blog

Keep it here for updates throughout the 2020 NFL Draft's first round all Thursday night long

Ed Kracz

by

SI Draft Tracker