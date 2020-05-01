Jalen Reagor Has Decided on a Uniform Number

The Eagles have yet to reveal any numbers for their new batch of players, but on Thursday night, first-round pick Jalen Reagor revealed which number he will be wearing.

It isn’t the No. 1 Reagor wore at TU. Instead he has chosen No. 18.

The number has not yet been made official by the Eagles, however.

It was the number worn by backup quarterback Josh McCown last year.

For those looking for bad omens in numbers, the No. 18 wasn’t kind to McCown, who tore his hamstring during his first-ever playoff experience in a 17-yar NFL career.

Those bad-omen seekers may also point out that the previous two receivers to wear No. 18 didn’t exactly distinguish themselves. They would be Shelton Gibson and Dorial Green-Beckham, Jr.

Perhaps a quote from Reagor on the night the Eagles made him the 21st overall pick in the draft will put the omen-worriers’ minds at ease.

“I'm just going to be the best pro I can, continue to elevate my game,” said Reagor. “I mean, when people say it's a deep wide receiver class, I mean, it's a reason the Eagles picked me, and that's because I'm a part of the deep receiver class.

“So, I don't look to match up against any of those guys or compare stats or do any of that. I'm just looking to be the best pro I can, because, ultimately, I'm the one wearing the Eagles jersey.”

The Eagles must still allocate numbers to nine other draft picks and 13 undrafted free agents as well as Matt Leo, who was assigned to the team via the NFL’s International Player Placement program.