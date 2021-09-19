Landon Dickerson Ready to Make His Eagles Debut

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles declared their five inactives for Sunday's game against San Francisco but the bigger news was tied to who is playing.

Down for the Eagles are the following five players: QB Gardner Minshew, safety Rodney McLeod, CB Mac McClain, OL Brett Toth, and rookie DT Marlon Tuipolotu.

Of that group, McLeod is the only one dealing with an injury as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL. The others are all healthy scratches.

Two Eagles are set to make their 2021 debut: second-round pick Landon Dickerson, who just returned to practice as a full participant this week after completing his rehab from a torn ACL suffered at Alabama last December, and linebacker Davion Taylor.

Dickerson will serve as an interior backup offensive lineman, along with Nate Herbig, while Andre Dillard will hold down the swing tackle role without Toth available.

Taylor, a second-year player, was getting significant first-team reps at LB early in training camp before a calf injury slowed him down.

It will be interesting to see whether defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannin will get Taylor in the mix on defense but special teams chief Michael Clay will surely have a spot for Taylor on special teams coverage.

In other injury news, safety Marcus Epps was able to pass through the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in Atlanta last week and is active while Zach Ertz is ready to go despite tweaking his hamstring vs. Falcons last week.

The 49ers deactivated starting CB Emmanuel Moseley, as well as CB Ambry Thomas, OL Aaron Banks, and DL Zach Kerr.

