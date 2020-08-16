Lane Johnson Hints at Brandon Brooks Returning This Season

When the Eagles placed All-Pro right guard Brandon Brooks on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list earlier this month it was a subtle hint that there is at least an outside chance that the veteran could make it back from his second torn Achilles' in 17 months late in the 2020 campaign.

Although that remains a pie-in-the-sky scenario, Brooks' friend and running mate on the right side of the offensive line, RT Lane Johnson, came to the same conclusion when talking to reporters Sunday.

"Yeah, I could see him coming in later in the year,” Johnson admitted.

Anyone who follows Brooks on Instagram understands he's in the best shape of his life thanks to Jiu-Jitsu training and has dropped significant weight in an attempt to help rehab his typically 340-pound frame.

In theory, however, a return would mean not only rehabbing the injury but also Yo-Yoing the weight back up to regain the raw power that has turned Brooks into the best RG in the business.

The bigger hurdle is the calendar.

Brooks was injured in early June and a late December return would mean just over six months with an injury that typically takes far longer to recover from. It was considered remarkable that Brooks was back in less than eight months off his first Achilles' tear which occurred in the postseason against New Orleans in January of 2019. Brooks returned Week 1 in September of last year and had arguably his best season.

“As far as his recovery is going, I know he’s ahead of schedule," said Johnson. "He’s looking good. I think he’s changed his diet up, trying to optimize that recovery and trying to come back as soon as he can. So I can definitely see that happening."

While the Eagles wait on Brooks, the plan is to move the now 38-year-old Jason Peeters from left tackle to RG and allow second-year man Andre Dillard to take over at left tackle. The moving parts are something that could affect the chemistry that has made Jeff Stoutland’s unit one of the top five in the NFL over the past few seasons.

"These next two weeks (of practice) are really important for us," said Johnson. "We are going to try to simulate a lot of game situations in these next couple of weeks and then before you know it we're playing the (the now-Washington Football team) and we're trying to make up for lost ground right now."

