Miles Sanders Makes Big Impact in Eagles Win

DETROIT – This was the Miles Sanders the Eagles need, the one you keep handing the ball to because, eventually, he’s going to take one a long way.

The Eagles were in a fight to start 1-0 inside the Detroit Lions’ Ford Field funhouse that was revved up. The fans knew their team needed the ball back.

All their defense had to do was make a stop on third-and-two with just over two minutes left and the crowd of 64,537 just knew the offense, which the Eagles defense struggled to stop throughout the entire second half, would find a way to kick a tying field goal or win with a late touchdown.

Sanders helped see that wouldn’t happen in what would become a 38-35 survival test.

When the Eagles absolutely, positively needed to have that first down, Sanders got it.

He somehow found his way around the left side of a collapsing line and skirted for 24 yards to the Lions’ 49-yard line. It was the final play before the two-minute warning.

“Their defense is a very aggressive defense,” said Sanders. “They crashed in. I could feel them crashing in. (LT Jordan) Mailata had a great block on the edge, kind of sealed them in. I just stepped to the left and it was wide open. I thought I was going to score. I didn’t see the corner, though.”

The first down was good enough.

“That was a good run,” said center Jason Kelce. “Honestly, I didn’t see anything. I was trying to block a big, fat guy probably. I thought Miles really ran very effectively.

"It seemed like as the game went on, and as we got more comfortable with what was happening, and the backs got more comfortable, we were able to find that rhythm that we had last year.”

Sanders' first down run forced the Lions to burn their final two timeouts. The Eagles then sealed the win with a Jalen Hurts sneak on fourth-and-one.

“We knew they were going to come out very aggressive,” said Sanders. “Our whole goal this game was to match their intensity and stay to the job. Just grind it out the whole game.”

Sanders finished with a team-high 96 yards, a good start in trying to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career. He reached that total on 13 carries, which is good for a 7.3 yards per carry average.

The best part, though, for him?

He scored a touchdown for the first time since Dec. 27, 2020. His 13-game TD drought is over.

“I felt like a rookie again,” he said. “I’m not going to lie. It’s a blessing. Definitely got more to come.”

Another good part about Sunday’s win was the fact that all three Eagles running backs and QB Jalen Hurts scored rushing touchdowns.

Boston Scott had a 1-yard run. Kenny Gainwell had a 2-yard run. Hurts scored from a yard out.

As a team, the Eagles put 216 yards on the ground.

The last time the Eagles had four different players register rushing TDs in the same was in 1961 when Billy Ray Barnes, Ted Dean, Clarence Peaks, and Theron Sapp did it.

The four rushing touchdowns are the most ever in team history in a season opener.

“I think everybody just being ready when the opportunity comes,” said Hurts about the RB. (Eagles RB) Miles (Sanders) getting him involved in the game, I’m letting him do what he does.

"And (Eagles RB Kenneth) Kenny (Gainwell) and (Eagles RB) Boston (Scott) too. I just think having the mentality of, ‘Hey, when my opportunity comes, how do I respond to it?’ And I think we had that mentality as a team at every position.”

