NFL Announces Action Against Eagles Jalen Carter For Spitting Incident
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Carter has been sentenced to time already served and fined by the NFL for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the Eagles’ season-opener on Thursday night.
Because Carter was ejected from the game before he could play a snap, the league said that it will count as a one-game suspension, opening the possibility that the Eagles’ defensive lineman will play Sunday against the Chiefs – provided he doesn’t spit on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the opening kickoff.
“After talking to the Eagles, the NFL, and the NFLPA, Jalen has decided not to appeal and focus on the Chiefs game,” Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN. Carter was fined $57,222 for his infraction. The amount is equal to one game check.
The Eagles have not said what action, if any, they will take for the embarrassing incident, seen by more than $30 million fans watching on television worldwide. Head coach Nick Sirianni said he is keeping everything in-house.
Head Coach Keeping Everything In-House; DC Comments
“I'm going to keep everything that I do with him private, regardless of if you see it on Sunday or not,” said Sirianni on Monday. “Everything, every conversation, whether it's a personal conversation, a disciplinary thing, all those things will always be handled privately. I just think that's the way to go about doing team business, and when you're doing things with a football team.”
On Tuesday, Vic Fangio said it was Sirianni’s job to talk with Carter, not his, though the defensive coordinator did comment on the incident.
“You’ve got to be focused on the job at hand, and all extracurricular stuff needs to not have any importance to you,” said Fangio.
There is a misconception that Carter is one of the team captains, but that is not correct. Players vote on those before he season, and Carter was not chosen to be one.
“To be considered a leader, actions speak louder than words and he's got to lead through his actions,” said Fangio.
Carter is in line for a mammoth payday at some point after the season or in the 2027 offseason, but to earn it he needs to learn and grow from this mistake, all while proving his value on the field.
“It was a mistake that happened on my side,” said Carter after the 24-20 win that he did not play in. “It just won’t happen again. I feel bad, just for my teammates and the fans out there. I’m doing it for them. I’m doing it for my family also. They showed the most love. You heard them out there (Thursday).
“Just not being able to finish the game, or start the game even, finish the game (is disappointing). It won’t happen again, I promise. … I wanted to be out there with the guys so badly, just to support and help, even just standing on the sidelines. But things went how they went. I made a promise to them boys that it won’t happen again.”
More NFL: Eagles Trade For A Running Back, Igniting Concern Over Will Shipley's Rib Injury