NFL Approves Minority Stake Sale Of The Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - The NFL approved the sale of a minority stake in the Philadelphia Eagles to two family investment groups at the league's owners' meeting in Dallas on Wednesday.
Fit was the primary focus for the Lurie family in the deal, which involves an 8% stake in the team at a valuation of a stunning $8.3 billion, according to a league source.
The Eagles newest investors are Susan Kim, chairman of the board of Amkor Technology, a product packaging company, as well as Zack Peskowitz and Olivia Peskowitz Suter, the children of Ed Peskowitz, a former co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks.
Jeffrey Lurie will retain full control of the team.
Lurie has owned the Eagles since 1994, when he bought the team for $185 million. At 8% of $8.3 billion, the Lurie family stands to pocket $664 million.
Under Lurie’s ownership, the Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl title in 2018, and are currently 11-2 and on the verge of an 11th NFC East championship under his stewardship.
Lurie had first announced the potential sale of a minority stake in the team in June after the league voted to approve private equity investment.
MORE NFL: 'Don't Lose The Joy Of This Game,' Eagles STC Wants Jake Elliott To Stay Positive