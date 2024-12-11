Eagles Today

NFL Approves Minority Stake Sale Of The Eagles

Jeffrey Lurie has sold 8% of the Eagles to minority investors.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - The NFL approved the sale of a minority stake in the Philadelphia Eagles to two family investment groups at the league's owners' meeting in Dallas on Wednesday.

Fit was the primary focus for the Lurie family in the deal, which involves an 8% stake in the team at a valuation of a stunning $8.3 billion, according to a league source.

The Eagles newest investors are Susan Kim, chairman of the board of Amkor Technology, a product packaging company, as well as Zack Peskowitz and Olivia Peskowitz Suter, the children of Ed Peskowitz, a former co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks.

Jeffrey Lurie will retain full control of the team.

Lurie has owned the Eagles since 1994, when he bought the team for $185 million. At 8% of $8.3 billion, the Lurie family stands to pocket $664 million.

Under Lurie’s ownership, the Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl title in 2018, and are currently 11-2 and on the verge of an 11th NFC East championship under his stewardship.

Lurie had first announced the potential sale of a minority stake in the team in June after the league voted to approve private equity investment.

MORE NFL: 'Don't Lose The Joy Of This Game,' Eagles STC Wants Jake Elliott To Stay Positive

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News