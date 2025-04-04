NFL Writer Floats Eagles-Patriots Trade With Big Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles wanted to add to the pass rush last year and did so by signing Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal.
He had 10 sacks in 17 games with the Jets in 2023 and followed it up with 2.5 sacks with the Eagles in 12 games in 2024. His role was changed over the course of the season and it was clear things just didn't work out. He's just 26 years old and shouldn't be just cast away, but there's been rumors that he could be traded this offseason.
Because of this, NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich made a list of eight potential landing spots. One that stood out on the list was the New England Patriots.
"Patriots give 2025 7th (No. 220), 2026 7th for Huff, 2025 5th (No. 161)," Ulrich said. "If any team is willing to pay the full salary freight for Huff, it could be New England, which still has nearly $70 million in available cap space to play with. In this scenario, the Eagles could actually attach draft compensation to incentivize a team to take on the full $16.75 million for Huff. The Patriots would move a seventh-round pick up two rounds and attach a future pick to balance out the value a little bit, plus ensure the NFL approves the deal as it has frowned on pure salary dump deals in the past.
"The Patriots could get the added bonus of a solid pass rusher as well in this deal, something the team is in big need of. New HC Mike Vrabel and DC Terrell Williams are shifting the Patriots’ defense for the first time in decades, putting more of a priority on speed and disruption than bulk."
New England already poached Milton Williams. Could the Patriots go after Huff too?
