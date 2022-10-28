Robert Quinn is the Definition of a Rental Player, so Expect him to Play vs. Steelers

Nick Sirianni said Friday morning he is “hopeful” that Robert Quinn will be able to play on Sunday.

That’s coach-speak for competitive advantage, but make no mistake, Quinn will make his Eagles debut at his defensive end post when the 6-0 Eagles host the 2-5 Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m.CBS).

He is the ultimate definition of a rental player after news came out Friday morning that Quinn and the Eagles agreed to terminate the two years left on his contract and become a free agent after his 11-game run and whatever postseason games await is over.

“We're working on getting him up to speed,” said Sirianni on Friday morning. “He's a smart guy that's been in a lot of different systems. Our coaches are working hard, and we're hopeful he's playing on Sunday.

“His addition adds another good player to the system, amongst a group of guys that can already get after the passer. Then you add another guy, and that's just more fresh legs coming after the quarterback, which to me is one of the most important positions in football.”

It was a huge decision for Quinn to decide to end his deal at the end of the season.

He was due more than $20M over the final two years of his contract and now may elect to retire, return to Philly, probably on a one-year deal, or go elsewhere.

Whatever his decision, he will do what he can to land his first Super Bowl ring. He has played on only one winning team in his career: the 11-5, 2017 L.A. Rams, who lost in the wildcard playoff round.

And he will pursue a championship while the Bears pay his salary. They picked up the remaining $7.1 million he was due this season, meaning the Eagles only have to pay him the NFL veteran minimum which is $1.12M and even that is pro-rated – so the Eagles are on the hook for just $724,706.

At 32, Quinn arrives with only one sack in seven games just a season after putting up a Bears' team record of 18.5.

“I have a ton of respect for him as a player,” said Sirianni. “He's still playing at a high level. Obviously, we know how many sacks he had last year…and still seeing him getting after the passer.

“Sometimes sacks come in waves, but we still see the juice in his legs, his ability to put the tackle in a threatening spot and create pressure. We're excited to have him.”

