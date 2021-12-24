Ryan Kerrigan to COVID List; Jordan Mailata and Miles Sanders Ailing

Everyone in the NFL is having issues this week and the Eagles are no different

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' biggest concern when their last game was moved back to Tuesday was potential injuries becoming a factor for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

An extra two days can mean everything when it comes to banged-up players getting back on the field from week to week in the NFL so short weeks are not exactly optimal from a health standpoint.

They're also not great from a preparation perspective because the goal is to get the players out there with as much fuel in the tank as possible, especially late in the season.

On Thursday the Eagles went the walkthrough route again and their estimated injury report had two starters as non-participants: running back Miles Sanders (quad) and left tackle Jordan Mailata (ankle).

Friday's practice will be key for both and especially Mailata because his backup, Andre Dillard, remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and another potential option, Le'Raven Clark, is also on the list. If Mailata can't go and both Dillard and Clark remain in virus protocols, the next man up would likely be Brett Toth.

Sanders at least has some capable backups in Jordan Howard, who returned from a knee sprain in the win over the Washington Football Team Tuesday, as well as Boson Scott and Kenny Gainwell.

Two others players were estimated as limited Thursday: quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is still dealing with his high ankle sprain, and backup tight end Jack Stoll, who injured his knee against the WFT.

Meanwhile, veteran edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan is the latest Eagles player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, one of 46 players placed on the list league-wide on Thursday. Kerrigan is the fourth Eagles player to land on the list since Sunday, joining Landon Dickerson, Dillard, and Clark.

Head coach Nick Sirianni also tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and is doing his work virtually and hopes to be able to coach Sunday's game. If Sirianni is unable to be cleared, passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo would serve as a CEO-like coach while offensive coordinator Shane Steichen handles the offensive play-calling.

Kerrigan's spot on the roster went to 6-foot-6 defensive end Cameron Malveaux, who was elevated from the practice squad as a COVID replacement player, a transaction that essentially ruled out Kerrigan for Sunday's game.

Earlier in the season, Kerrigan had been following protocols for unvaccinated players and if that remains the case he will likely be out for 10 days.

Finally, with all the issues on the O-Line, Philadelphia brought back tackle offensive lineman Casey Tucker to the practice squad.

Tucker was originally signed by the Eagles in 2019 as an undrafted player out of Arizona State after a rookie minicamp tryout. This is the sixth different time Philadelphia has brought Tucker in, a player who has also spent time with Detroit, Indianapolis, and Denver en route to 20 different transactions in less than three years.

