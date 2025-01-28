Saints Interviewing Eagles' OC Monday Night
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are going to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX next week and their offensive coordinator Kellen Moore might have an eye on some real estate when he's in the Big Easy.
The New Orleans Saints wanted a second in-person interview with Moore for their vacant head-coaching position and members of the organization flew to Philadelphia Monday to talk with Moore.
The Saints are the only team left without a head coach in this hiring cycle and that means they can take their time with the remaining candidates.
The belief around the league was that New Orleans had significant interest in former Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who has since been hired by the New York Jets, and former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who is expected to interview after Moore later this week.
Moore, 36, is selling his skills at a high point coming off his offense's most impressive performance in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, a 55-23 rout over Washington in which Philadelphia scored eight touchdowns, including three each by Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts.
During this hiring cycle, Moore has interviewed virtually for three jobs: the Saints, Dallas and Jacksonville.
He was considered a top candidate with the Cowboys, an organization he spent eight years with as a player and a coach. However, Jerry Jones stayed in-house and elevated offensive coordinator Brian Shottenheimer to replace the departed McCarthy. Meanwhile, Jacksonville went with Tampa Bay OC Liam Coen despite a strange courtship in which Coen bowed up to return to the Bucs until the Jags fired GM Trent Baalke sparking Coen to reconsider and ghost Tampa Bay.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni would like to hang onto Moore but did publicly advocate for his OC earlier this month.
“I think Kellen is very detailed in everything that he does,” Sirianni said. “Very smart. Played at a very high level and done this at a very high level, so can relate to the players in that aspect. Puts the guys in good positions to succeed. Can lead men. Is a good leader of men.
“... Just can't say enough good things about what he's done here as our coordinator, how much I think of him as a play-caller and offensive coordinator. I think of him very highly as a person. A great man of character and everything he stands for. I think he would be a great head coach. I have no doubt in my mind. He will be a great head coach.”
The last time the Eagles reached the Super Bowl after the 2022 season both their coordinators got head coaching jobs, Shane Steichen with Indianapolis and Jonathan Gannon with Arizona.