Steelers-Eagles Stock Market: Pittsburgh Outclassed In Philly
PHILADELPHIA - The 2024 Pennsylvania State Champion is the Philadelphia Eagles, who simply outclassed their Keystone State rivals, 27-13, for a franchise record 10th consecutive win and the most emphatic of the season for Nick Sirianni's team.
Here's what we saw:
THE BULLS
PASSING GAME - After a week of internal strife over the passing game the Eagles quelled concerns early and often. Jalen Hurts was extremely sharp, completing his first eight passes and finishing 25 of 32 for 290 yards with touchdowns to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
The idea that Philadelphia couldn't pass the football with the talent assembled had been troubling to the point Brown tried to put a spotlight on the issue. Whether that worked or it was just a natural sea change can be debated but the Eagles got their mojo back in the passing game.
Brown finished with nine receptions on 11 targets for 110 yards and Smith had 11 catches on 12 opportunities for 109 yards.
HISTORY - No matter the outcome history was winning this one. On Pittsburgh's end, Russell Wilson came in 6-0 all-time against the Eagles. Philly could lean on the fact that the Steelers hadn't won in the City of Brother Love since 1965, a 10-game series skid at kickoff. The latter won as the Eagles kept the nearly 60-year whitewash in play and supplemented their 11th consecutive home win over the Steelers with a franchise record 10th straight win this season.
WHO DID KENNY KILL? - In South Park the tagline is who killed Kenny? On Sunday in Philadelphia, it was who was Kenny Gainwell. killing in the open field. The Eagles' RB2 had two brilliant third-down conversions that showed off different aspects of his skill set, the first a Chuck Foreman-like spin move that left a defender flailing and the second, splitting two tacklers with his physicality.
THE DEFENSE - During the Eagles' nine-game winning streak entering the game, Vic Fangio's defense is No. 1 in points allowed (15.3), yardage allowed (248.0), yards per play allowed (4.2), and sacks (31) despite not having the T.J. Watt-like finisher.
In win No. 10, Philadelphia gave up 13 points, 163 yards, 3.98 yards per play.
The stars are on the offense but the defense is the story of the season for the Eagles and an incredible turnaround from last season. It didn't seem possible but Fangio is even better than his reputation suggests and that's not about the scheme, it's about his ability to teach the concepts he wants to run.
BEATING ONE AT ONE'S OWN GAME: The Steelers were No. 1 in time of possession entering Week 15. To say the Eagles turned that on its head is an understatement. Philadelphia ran 77 offensive plays to Pittsburgh's 41, had a time-of-possession advantage of 39:52 to 20:08, and held the football for the final 10:29 (more on that ignominy later).
THE BEARS
MIKE TOMLIN'S OLD SCHOOL APPROACH - The Steelers were soundly throttled in this game and down by two touchdowns when facing a fourth-and-seven from Philadelphia's 46-yard line with 10:40 remaining.
That's obviously not a high-percentage play for a limited offense that had struggled the entire game. It was also the only chance Pittsburgh had to get back in the football game. Instead, Mike Tomlin waived the white flag -- whether he knew it or not -- by balling on the punting team.
The Eagles and their methodical offense took the football and never gave it back, draining the final 10:29 on the clock with a mind-numbing 22 plays.
This is the kind of performance Pittsburgh will not recover from after being out-gained 401 to 163, out forst-downed 26-10 and just outclassed.
