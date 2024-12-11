'Submitting' To Win: Jalen Hurts And the Eagles' Offense
PHILADELPHIA - A reflective Jalen Hurts said "we're good" when asked about his relationship with star receiver A.J. Brown.
"We've spoken," Hurts said when asked about the fallout from Brandon Graham's comments on WIP Radio that intimated a strained relationship between the QB and his top weapon. "I think in the end, BG knows he spoke out of place, and he knows that."
With the white noise out of the way, the substance of the passing game was discussed and the Eagles' starting quarterback used an interesting word to describe what going on with him inside the Eagles' offense, which has become the most run-heavy unit in the league behind star running back Saquon Barkley.
The runner-up for league MVP after the 2022 season, Hurts has had consecutive weeks of 118 and 108 yards passing, dismal numbers considering the talent on hand.
"I've submitted myself to whatever it takes to win," Hurts said. "You look at the course of the years and we’ve had different conversations about who the most valuable player is and the recognition and whatever, and it’s all about the team. But you see different areas shining in different years. It’s about the team. I don’t care how it looks. It’s my game and I think that’s what some people have to accept.
"It’s going to look how Jalen Hurts wants it to look, but he’s gonna win."
When pressed if he, as the most important player of the field, should be more demonstrative in what goes on rather than submissive, Hurts doubled down.
"It’s not wrong to say that," Hurts said before explaining why he's taken the path of least resistance. "I think from my vantage point, I put an emphasis on the importance of winning and what that is, but also has you grow and as you evolve, the longer you can saturate yourself in something, the more comfortable you can get it in.
"... For who I am right now, I’m submitting myself to what we’re doing, how we’re approaching it and trying to do what I can to win and play at a high level."
To be fair the Eagles are winning at a high level with nine consecutive wins en route to an NFC East-leading 11-2 despite some frustration at times.
"There isn’t any difficulty in winning when that’s your main thing, and that’s truly my main thing," Hurts said. " I know everybody has seen the miked-up clip of Duty Calls, and I know there will be moments when that moment comes. It’s a matter of being equipped when that time comes.
"That’s what we’re building confidence for, that’s what we’re striving for. No one cares how you get it done when you get it done. You have standards, but when did winning not become the main thing? We all want to play at a high level, but we want to win. That’s the most important thing."
