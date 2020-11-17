T.J. Edwards Takes Blame for Daniel Jones' TD Run but has Played Well Recently

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz took the fall for a faulty defensive performance against the Los Angeles Rams in a Week 2 loss.

On Tuesday, linebacker T.J. Edwards took the blame for what his DC called an “embarrassing” moment on Sunday, which was allowing Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to rip off another long run against the defense, rolling 34 yards mostly untouched for the first touchdown of what became a 27-17 New York win.

Of course, it was Jones who rumbled 80 yards in the first meeting between the two teams but fell down without being touched before he could make it to the goal line. Sunday’s play came from the same formation, and yet the defense could not prevent Jones from scoring his first touchdown of the season.

“Yeah, recognized it, repped it in practice and things like that,” said Edwards. “I got inside the block, I should have been outside squeezing that ball back and making it cut back inside, so I fully take responsibility for that.

“It was one of those things where I wish I could have it back and we saw it again later in the game and knocked it out, but it's one of those things where you got to be ready the first time. So, it is, you know, one of those things where I wish I could take back, but I can't and ready to look forward to this week."

Edwards shouldn’t carry the burden of blame alone. Josh Sweat, after all, was spotted crashing down the line of scrimmage, biting hard on a fake handoff and opening a yawning hole for Jones to scoot through.

It should also be pointed out that Edwards has done a nice job in the tackling department since returning from Injured Reserve against the Cowboys earlier this month. He has 20 tackles in two games, 12 of which are solo.

Alex Singleton has been right there with Edwards, collecting 20 tackles in two games, with 13 solo stops.

The challenge grows greater this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, who have the NFL’s fourth-ranked rushing offense with Kareem Hunt (663 yards rushing) and Nick Chubb (461) doing most of the damage.

“Our biggest challenge of the season in the run game,” said defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. “And how well we stop the run is going to go a long way to how well we play in this game. They are an outstanding run team. Probably the best two running backs we face this year. Not just the best two on the team, but the best two overall. Great balance. Great power.

“They know what they want to do in the run game. Nothing sort of takes them out of it. There's not a whole lot you can do scheme-wise that forces them to do something else. They are going to run it. It doesn't matter what your look is, and they are going to take that attitude of if you have an unblocked guy, the running back is going to try to run over them.”

If the Eagles have an edge it’s that quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t much of a threat in the run game, nor are receivers Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, or Rashard Higgins.

That’s good news because it’s been quarterbacks and wide receivers who have killed the Eagles in the run game this year. Five of the six longest runs against them have been by QBs or WRs, not running backs.

Still, Hunt and Chubb are capable of doing it on their own.

“You see those guys hitting the hole 100 miles an hour and not looking to stop anytime soon,” said Edwards. “Once they get through those interior run gaps they're out the gate so I think we have to do a good job of reading our keys, squeezing those gaps, and trying to make it more difficult for them.

"It's a great matchup and I think it's one of those things where you get to go out and show who we are and move on from what happened last week and just get things going again.”

