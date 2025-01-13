The Angry 'Big-Time Play' That Helped The Eagles Sink The Packers
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles accomplished what they set out to do Sunday against Green Bay, outlasting the Packers 22-10 to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.
That said, Nick Sirianni wasn’t necessarily happy with everything that unfolded in the Wild Card Weekend win.
“As an offense, we struggled a little bit,” the head coach admitted. “I don't think we had the game that we wanted to have on offense.”
The talented Eagles offense amassed only 290 total yards and converted a dismal 18.2% of third downs. Quarterback Jalen Hurts finished 13 of 21 for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
“No victory Monday for us,” Sirianni said. “We could play Saturday, too. We don't know. But no victory Monday for us. We're going to go back to work because we do have a lot of things to clean up.”
There were some positives as well, of course.
No turnovers from Hurts, the now-weekly dominant running of Saquon Barkley, and most notably a 24-yard catch and “angry” Dallas Goedert run where the tight end took Carrington Valentine for a ride en route for a touchdown that energized the team and restored order in the third quarter.
“Nobody in this league is as violent and as physical as Dallas Goedert with the ball in his hands,” Sirianni said. “Did he have two or three stiff arms on that play? It really reminded me of the play that he made in the 2022 playoffs early in the game where he had a stiff-arm and ran somebody over against the Giants.
“You could see the spark it gave to the sideline. It was the same thing here. Again, our toughness and our physicality were on display on that play, and Dallas is a physical player, and that was a big-time play.”
