'The League Has Changed,' The Fit Failed For Bryce Huff With The Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles finally got their hands on Vic Fangio on Jan. 27, 2004.
Just over six weeks later, Bryce Huff was on board with $34 million of guaranteed money in free agency as the heft behind his name after a breakout season as a pass rusher for the New York Jets.
In hindsight, projecting the closer with the 100 mph heater could have turned into the well-rounded starter with a four-pitch, pass-rushing bag was a misread by the Eagles' pro personnel department.
It’s not like GM Howie Roseman and Fangio didn’t speak for the six weeks leading up to Huff’s signing, but as the new guy in the building, even with 40 years of experience and the lofty resume, Fangio wasn't going to be stomp around making demands especially after the veteran coach's short stint in Miami ended with some player complaints.
Huff’s lost 2024 season can be traced to many things, most notably an injured ligament in his wrist that required surgery and a shoulder injury tagged onto that later in the season. You can also rightfully point out that Huff was providing better reps than realized, as both Roseman and pass-rushing coach Jeremiah Washburn professed.
At the end of the day, however, Huff just wasn’t the type of player Fangio wanted for his scheme.
And that’s OK, and the reason Roseman is cutting bait after June 1 by sending Huff back to a coach who does want him in San Francisco and paying a $9.05M tax to do it in exchange for minimal cap relief, a middling draft asset, and a healthier locker room.
After a year together, Roseman has a better understanding of what Fangio wants in his front seven players, and the DC has even more cachet after putting together his first No. 1-ranked defense that dominated Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX.
The evolution of the relationship was highlighted when the Eagles selected Jihaad Campbell at No. 31 overall back in April, and a beaming Fangio was shown embracing the GM.
A versatile hybrid, Campbell can play from a stacked position, rush from the edge or as a standup interior option, as well as drop into coverage as a flat defender.
“I have tremendous respect for Coach Fangio and the accomplishments that he has, and that he sees in defensive players,” Roseman said. “... Obviously, Vic, with the success that he’s had, those conversations go deep. … We’ve seen what he can do with guys with this skill set.”
And we’ve also seen what Robert Saleh can do with Huff.
Fit matters in the NFL so don’t be surprised if a healthier Huff starts making plays again with the 49ers, and Campbell fits in nicely with what Fangio likes to do in Philadelphia.
“Vic has done a tremendous job on educating me on the way he looks at things, and the way I look at things,” said Roseman. “We have a lot of conversations. Those are great conversations … At the end of the day, you see it, what’s going on in the league, and Zack Baun is a great example.
“These guys, they can rush from the edge, they can play in space. They can affect the quarterback from depth, from the edge, and that’s what we’re looking for.
“The league has changed.”
