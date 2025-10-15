Tough Week For Eagles' CB Uncertainty
PHILADELPHIA – The NFL has a way of piling on when you're struggling at a certain position.
In a week where Quinyon Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring injury, Minnesota looms for the 4-2 Eagles with All-Pro Justin Jefferson and dynamic playmaker Jordan Addison at wide receiver.
The outside cornerback spot opposite Mitchell remains unsettled for the Eagles after an unceremonious start from Kelee Ringo in a 34-17 Week 6 loss to the New York Giants reopened the door for veteran Adoree' Jackson.
“We’ve got to settle in and find somebody out there that we can rely on,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said of the CB2. “I think we have the guys that can do that; we’ve just got to get them playing better.”
And both Jackson and Ringo may have to play in Minnesota because of Mitchell's hamstring injury, something that is typically going to take more than 10 days to settle down.
Someone To Rely On
The start of the regular season has mirrored training camp at CB2 for the Eagles.
Ringo, a third-year player with impressive physical gifts, had the inside track but lost the job to Jackson, who started the first three games before a groin injury opened the door to the competition reboot. With August trade pickup Jakorian Bennett also sidelined with a pec injury originally suffered during Week 1 against Dallas, Ringo reentered the lineup against Tampa Bay in Week 4 and did well enough to get a second chance against Denver.
Things derailed for Ringo at MetLife Stadium, and he was benched for Jackson, only to get right back into the mix when Mitchell was injured.
According to Pro Football Focus, Ringo allowed four receptions on five targets for 73 yards, including 16 yards after the catch, against the Giants. Jackson was better, surrendering five receptions on nine targets for 38 yards.
Jackson, though, struggled in run support and looked bad on the punishing Cam Skattebo’s third-quarter touchdown run when the veteran had a chance to fill the gap and whiffed against the rookie runner.
“At the goal line, you’ve got to sell out, because you’re not trying to let them fall forward,” Fangio said. “Because every inch is valuable down there. So he’s just got to sell out and try and go get the guy down.”
While Fangio wasn't exactly christening either player as the answer opposite Mitchell earlier the week, the DC did admit it “probably would be Adoree," against the Vikings on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Bennett, who was acquired from Las Vegas on Aug. 4 for defensive tackle Thomas Booker, will be eligible to return off injured reserve for the Oct. 26 rematch with the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.
As for this Sunday, perhaps the best defense against Jefferson, Addison, and solid reserves like veteran Adam Thielen and the speedy Jalen Nailor is the Vikings quarterback situation where journeyman ex-Eagle Carson Wentz has taken over for J.J. McCarthy, who's been out with a high-ankle sprain.
McCarthy's absence was described to Eagles On SI as a soft-benching after the second-year player struggled mightily during his first two opportunities as a pro.
