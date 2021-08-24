Training Camp Thoughts Day 16: Eagles Excel in North Jersey

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Maybe we’ve found the wheelhouse for Eagles’ success.

Another joint practice and another solid performance by Nick Sirianni’s team with the first-team defense generally stifling Zach Wilson and the New York Jets while the Philadelphia offense at least getting the better of the Gang Green defensive unit.

The session, which went about 90 minutes in oppressive North Jersey heat, was the first to two scheduled between the two teams before Friday’s preseason finale at MetLife Stadium.

The Philadelphia defensive line, which had interior studs Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave back, generally dominated the line of scrimmage and didn’t allow Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft, to get all that comfortable in team work.

"I think it’s quality work," Cox said after practice. "You go out against their ones, and it’s good on good out there. It’s always good to go against somebody else."

Add Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat on the edges and you can see where the Eagles are going to hang their hat Week 1 in Atlanta.

To be fair, the Jets were without rookie guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, a presumptive starter, and lost starting left tackle Mekhi Becton, who can give Jordan Mailata a run for his money size-wise, in the practice early, but the Eagles D-Line was dominant.

The offense wasn't as good, but also got the better of the Jets' defense with Jalen Hurts providing big plays with some inconsistency, the latter best exemplified when Sirianni yelled at Hurts for going off-schedule with an ugly flip to Zach Ertz, who had already turned to block.

The final segment of the morning practice saw the first- and second-team offenses in hurry-up drills with the Eagles’ first-team scoring on a TD on a one-yard pass from Hurts to Jalen Reagor, albeit with the help of two defensive penalties.

Joe Flacco and the second-team at least moved the ball a bit as well with Flacco hitting Boston Scott underneath on a pair of passes, and also getting Travis Fulgham back on track after a poor week-plus of practice.

Fulgham had a number of nice catches throughout the morning and only one noticeable drop.

"I’m pretty comfortable [in the red zone] because it’s something I did my whole life, especially in college," Reagor said. "As I said before, it’s getting back to doing what I’ve been doing."

The Jets’ first-team offense went three-and-out during its opportunity and the second-team ended the practice when Andrew Adams corralled an overthrow by Josh Johnson.

CHIPPY SEASON

Hargrave and rookie Milton Williams appeared to be in the middle of a scrum when the Jets took exception to a little man-handling of Wilson. Along with that, Eagles rookie UDFA JaQuan Bailey got knocked down by Jets’ OL Grant Hermanns and didn’t like it, resulting in a shove in the back. Hermanns just ignored it, though. The temperatures are set to reach into the 90s again Wednesday so more fireworks may be on tap.

NO MORE SMOKIN’ JOE

The Eagles waived/injured defensive end/turned linebacker Joe Ostman after practice. Ostman will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and Philadelphia will likely work out an injury settlement with the fan favorite.

Ostman suffered a concussion last week and hasn’t practiced since. He had been competing with Genard Avery and rookie Patrick Johnson at the SAM linebacker position. Avery is also out with a groin injury while Johnson took first-team reps at the position against the Jets.

Ostman was the final move to get down to the league-mandated 80-man limit by Tuesday at 4:00 ET. The Eagles waived WR Jhamon Ausbon, CB Lavert Hill, WR Hakeem Butler, and OC Harry Crider on Monday.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon spoke about the SAM position before practice.

"[Edge rushing is] is one of the skill sets and that's why that's a little bit different than the Mike and the Will because they are rushing tackles, tight ends from the edge, so we like that guy to have the ability to win one-on-one around the corner," said Gannon.

"The other thing that that skill set for that position is when they get turn-outs and they get pin pulls and they have got to set an edge, a firm edge, that's a little bit different than the Mike and the Will because the Mike and the Will are flowing behind the ball."

ANDRE THE SECOND-TEAMER

Andre Dillard returned to team drills after missing time with a knee injury and there doesn't look like there will be any more lip service to competition at left tackle. Dillard played with the second-team offensive line at left tackle and Brett Toth handled left guard. Le’Raven Clarks got third-team reps at LT.

Of course, we'll see how that plays out on Wednesday.

INJURY SCARE OF THE DAY

Second-year receiver Quez Watkins was taken in for a brief time after landing flat on his back while leaping for the football. The good news is that Watkins was able to return and finish practice.

PRACTICE GAME BALL

Let's give it to Hargrave who had a statement practice in the middle of the defensive line as an immovable object in the running game and a player who consistently pushed the pocket in the passing game.

