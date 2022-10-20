Two Positions Eagles Could Look to Add, and Who Those Targets Might Be

The bye week is a good time to take stock of the Eagles’ roster, which is sturdy in most places.

Two positions, though, stand out where an upgrade would help and possibly happen via trade.

The deadline is Nov. 1. and GM Howie Roseman usually partakes.

In 2017, he traded for RB Jay Ajayi. A year later it was WR Golden Tate followed by Genard Avery in 2019.

Roseman sat tight last year, though he sent Zach Ertz to Arizona for CB Tay Gowan (no longer on the team) two weeks before the trade deadline.

If Roseman gets a deal he likes, he will make a move.

It should be noted that the Eagles are just $9.8 million under the salary cap.

Some may think a running back belongs on the list, but Miles Sanders is having solid season and the depth, which includes Trey Sermon, is good.

That doesn’t mean the Eagles wouldn’t take a swing at the Rams’ Cam Akers or Browns' Kareem Hunt.

Here are two positions that, for me, stand out more, why they do, and who the trade targets might be:

POSITION: Defensive end

WHY: The Eagles have 17 sacks, but it’s a bit misleading since nine of them came against old friend Carson Wentz.

The rush has generated a fair amount of pressure, but it probably needs to get home more often.

The Eagles have just three defensive ends: Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and Tarron Jackson after Derek Barnett was lost for the season with an ACL.

Jackson’s role hasn’t developed and the second-year DE was inactive last week.

They are getting by with outside rush linebackers Reddick and Patrick Johnson, but another rusher would be a lift.

WHO

Brian Burns, Panthers. Why the Panthers would want to include him in any fire sale they may be thinking of having is beyond me, since he is still just 24 and highly productive. He would also require at least one first-round draft pick and more, maybe even two first-rounders. Then he would need to be re-signed at a premium price since his rookie deal ends after the 2023 season. His cap hit in that final year is $16M. He’s worth every penny given his 29.5 sacks in three-plus years, including four this year.

Jerry Hughes, Texans. This is year 13 for the defensive end, but he is still playing at a high level at age 34. He has four sacks and has played 62% of the snaps in his first season in Houston after spending several years in Buffalo before becoming expendable when the Bills signed Von Miller. His contract calls for a salary cap hit of $6.25M in 2023 before expiring.

Robert Quinn, Bears. Chicago has plenty of holes to fill and should be able to fetch a few picks for the veteran. His contract is a drawback with two years to run after this one at big cap hits - $18.2M in 2023 and $18.5M in 2024. Plus, he has only one sack his year despite playing 69% of the snaps.

Clelin Ferrell, Raiders. The former first-round pick in 2017 has just eight sacks and has been a disappointment. Maybe the Eagles can unlock his potential at a cheap price.

SUMMARY: The Eagles would likely elect to go the veteran route, especially since they should have Janarius Robinson next year after putting the former fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2021 on IR.

POSITION: Safety

WHY: K’Von Wallace played 18 snaps against the Cowboys and didn’t fare terribly well as the third safety, which means the Eagles could be in trouble if injury strikes Marcus Epps and/or Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. They need a third option there like Corey Graham was in 2017.

WHO

Jabrill Peppers, Patriots. The former first-round pick in 2017 isn’t getting much playing time after joining New England in the offseason, playing just 30% of the snaps. Peppers, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Patriots so his contract is up after the season. That could entice the Eagles, as could his ability to return punts, though would he be any better than Britain Covey?

Chuck Clark, Ravens. This was a name mentioned in the summer, but nothing came of it. Clark has played 100% of the snaps for the Ravens this year and is signed through next season with a $6.2M cap hit. Baltimore may want to turn the page and start Kyle Hamilton, who was drafted one spot after the Eagles took Jordan Davis. Hamilton has played 38% of the snaps.

Anthony Harris, Broncos. The veteran is on Denver’s practice squad. He was released by the Eagles before the season began, returned to the practice squad, then requested to be let go. It was all somewhat surprising. Even though his skills had been not much higher than average, he has good leadership traits and was liked in the locker room. The Eagles could do worse than bring him back.

SUMMARY: The Eagles like Reed Blankenship, but throwing an undrafted free agent into the mix on a team with Super Bowl aspirations, may not be the best idea.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.