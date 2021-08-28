UPDATE: Ed Kracz's First 53-Man Roster

The Eagles have until Tuesday afternoon to put the pieces in place, but here is my prediction with a couple of tweaks after a Friday game and a Saturday trade

The Eagles have some decisions to make before they make their final decisions on the 53-man roster.

And even after the 53 are in place, which it has to be by Tuesday at 4 p.m., there will be more decisions when it comes time to decide which players they put on the 53 who could be added to Injured Reserve, such as Rodney McLeod, Landon Dickerson, and Davion Taylor.

IR rules state that a player can return after missing just three games, but he must first be on the 53-man roster to qualify. If he is placed on IR before being on the 53 – think Tyree Jackson – then he cannot return at any point in the season.

There could also be a waiver wire addition or two, so the final 53-man roster may look a bit different as the week goes on.

QUARTERBACKS (3)

Starter: Jalen Hurts

Backups: Joe Flacco, Gardner Minshew.

More: The Eagles cut Nick Mullens hours after Friday night's 31-31 tie against the Jets and traded for Jacksonville's Gardner Minshew, who will presumably begin as QB3.

RUNNING BACKS (4)

Starter: Miles Sanders

Backups: Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, Kenny Gainwell

More: Gainwell will have an impact on this offense, gifted with the best hands in the RB room, per Sanders, and Nick Sirianni’s offense likes to throw the ball to its backs. Sanders needs to find the hands that led to a 50-catch season as a rookie, and if he does, that will make him an even greater threat, because he is a home run hitter on the ground. Jason Huntley will likely head to the practice squad.

RECEIVERS (5)

Starters: DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins

Backups: Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

More: Neither Travis Fulgham nor John Hightower did enough, and Hightower will be added to the practice squad along with Andre Patton, who deserves a spot, but it’s hard to see GM Howie Roseman giving up on a former second-round pick in JJAW, especially with a new staff in place. Marken Michel could also be a PS candidate.

TIGHT ENDS (3)

Starter: Dallas Goedert

Backups: Zach Ertz, Tyree Jackson

More: This could be a close call with UDFA Jack Stoll in the mix to be kept ahead of Rodgers, but the thinking here is the Eagles go with Jackson despite a two-month rehab for a broken bone in his back.

Jackson's expected return could coincide with the trade deadline, and that is when the Eagles could possibly look to move Ertz depending on where their season stands at that point.

Rodgers may be brought back for Week 2 while Stoll heads to the practice squad.

OFFENSIVE LINE (10)

Starters: Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo

Backups: Andre Dillard, Nate Herbig, Le’Raven Clark, Jack Driscoll, Landon Dickerson

More: Dillard could be traded, but the return wouldn’t be great and Roseman isn’t going to cut his first-round pick from just two years ago, so the Eagles are stuck with him at the price of having to get rid of Matt Pryor and Brett Toth. Both could be ticketed for the practice squad, but in a league devoid of capable backups, they may not make it. Ross Pierschbacher and Kayode Awosika are also PS candidates.

DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

Starters: Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave

Backups: Derek Barnett, Ryan Kerrigan, Milton Williams, Hassan Ridgeway, Tarron Jackson

More: Barnett missed the last several practices with a shoulder injury, an injury he struggled with in the past, but he should be good to go by the opener. If not, IR could be a scenario in which case the Eagles may bring back T.Y. McGill if he gets through waivers.

Without much solid tape from the preseason, sixth-round pick Marlon Tuipulotu will make it to the PS along with Raequan Williams, though there’s more risk trying to get Williams there. JaQuan Bailey also showed enough that he could warrant a spot on the PS.

LINEBACKERS (6)

Starters: Alex Singleton, Eric Wilson, Genard Avery

Backups: T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley

More: Some surprisingly difficult decisions at this spot, but Bradley served as a game captain in New York, so that could be a clue he makes the roster. Rookies JaCoby Stevens and Patrick Johnson will head to the practice squad.

CORNERBACKS (5)

Starters: Darius Slay, Steve Nelson, Avonte Maddox (slot)

Backups: Zech McPhearson, Craig James

More: Josiah Scott and Michael Jacquet will likely be added to the practice squad. Kevon Seymour also has a shot to land there.

SAFETIES (5)

Starters: Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps

Backups: Rodney McLeod, K’Von Wallace, Elijah Riley

More: Free-agent acquisition Andrew Adams draws the short straw here but could be brought back if McLeod gets put on IR. Riley had too strong of a camp to let go. Grayland Arnold is a PS candidate.

SPECIALISTS (3)

Kicker: Jake Elliott

Punter: Arryn Siposs

Long snapper: Rick Lovato

More: Lovato has been invisible this summer, but that’s a good thing for a long snapper, and Elliott has looked solid, though an ankle injury hampered him for a few days in the middle of camp. Siposs takes over for Cameron Johnston and, though he has never punted in a regular-season game, has looked very good during camp and in the exhibition games so far.

