VIDEO: Ed Kracz and John McMullen on QB Switch, with Carson Wentz Salary Impact

Ed Kracz

The Eagles quarterback dynamic underwent a seismic shift on Tuesday when Doug Pederson decided to bench Carson Wentz and insert rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts when the New Orleans Saints visit Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Wentz was supposed to be the quarterback of the future when the Eagles drafted him second overall in 2016. Then, last June, he was rewarded with a contract extension valued at $128 million, a deal that will make it financially costly should the team decide to trade him this spring.

Wentz has a salary cap hit of $34.6M in 2021. Should the team trade him prior to June 1, they would save only $852,928 against the cap with a dead-money hit of $33.8M.

If the trade is done after June 1, the savings are significantly larger, and the dead-money hit isn’t as prohibitive. The saving under the cap in that scenario would be $25.4M and with $9.7 in dead money.

The issue, however, is that teams are already set at quarterback heading into summer unless something drastic were to happen, such as an injury.

That was the case in 2016 when the Vikings lost quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for the year with a knee injury during the preseason and traded for Sam Bradford, which opened the door for Wentz to start as a rookie.

So, anything is possible.

For now, Hurts will be the quarterback, something nobody, including GM Howie Roseman, could have seen coming him when they surprised everyone when they drafted him 53rd overall last April.

Pederson will talk to the media Wednesday morning. Hurst is also expected to talk at some point during the day.

Whether or not we will hear from Wentz again this season is unknown.

Be sure and watch the attached video for thoughts from me and my colleague, John McMullen, on the situation.

