Who Says No? Eagles-Steelers Star-Studded Proposal
Before we get into this, it would be an absolute shock if the Philadelphia Eagles were to make another splashy, expensive addition this offseason.
Maybe the Eagles could have another contract extension or two in them, but an expensive external addition just doesn't seem to be in the cards. The Eagles currently have just over $30 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. But, that's not a complete picture of the team's financial situation. The Eagles still have to sign second-round pick Andrew Mukuba officially, leave room for the practice squad, and ultimately go into the season with some cap space just in case something pops up. The Eagles aren't likely to use the entire amount that they have and deals could always be restructured, but a big-money move doesn't seem likely.
While this is the case, the Pittsburgh Steelers and superstar TJ Watt have been at an impasse contract-wise leading to trade rumors. The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champs and have an aggressive front office and unsurprisingly that has led to chatter about the possibility of Philadelphia making a move.
Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan even talked about the possibility on 94WIP Sports Radio and speculated about how a deal of Watt for Nolan Smith and a draft pick could work.
"You know, the Eagles, once upon a time, traded Kiko Alonso for Shady McCoy,” Fillipponi said. "The Steelers just traded Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey. I used to just live in a world where I was like, ‘Alright, maybe a first-round pick is all you get back.’ But maybe there would be players involved. Like, if the Eagles called up the Steelers and said, ‘We want T.J. Watt. We’ll trade you Nolan Smith and a late-round pick.’ I think they make that trade. I really do...
"I think that would be the type of thing that would get Mike Tomln’s attention. Especially if he thinks T.J. Watt doesn’t want to play here and is too expensive and is 30 years old. So, I don’t know. I mean, I would think originally, ‘Hey, a first-round pick and then you go from there.’ But maybe they would want a player based on how things went with the Dolphins trade."
That seems low for a player of Watt's caliber, but his tricky contract situation comes into play.
While this is the case, it seemingly is a pipe dream. Watt would be a dream addition, but the price tag seems too high unless changes are made.