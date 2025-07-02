Eagles Nightmare Involves Steelers, Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a great place.
Philadelphia is loaded on both sides of the ball and arguably is the the top team on paper in the NFC. The Eagles aren’t likely to make another huge move this offseason, but that spent man there won’t be others made across the league.
Right now, there’s drama going on with the Pittsburgh Steelers and superstar TJ Watt. He wants a new deal and Pittsburgh hasn’t obliged. Because of that, trade buzz has picked up. There has been some speculation about the Eagles, but he’s too expensive for a move to make sense. But, one of the Eagles’ biggest rivals have been in speculation as well.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin suggested the Washington Commanders as a fit for Watt.
"Washington Commanders," Benjamin said. "The Commanders primarily utilize a 4-3 defensive alignment, but Watt has put his hand in the dirt before; you can bet coach Dan Quinn would find a way to unleash Watt just as he did Micah Parsons with the Dallas Cowboys. This is a franchise focused on winning now, as evidenced by other offseason trades, and why not fork over big bucks to Watt while you have Jayden Daniels on a rookie deal? The pass rushing unit could still use a headliner, and Washington has plenty of cap space to use in 2026-2027."
That’s just hypothetical, but it would be a disaster if that were to come to fruition. The Commanders have had a strong offseason after making it to the NFC Championship Game. Landing a guy like Watt take them to another level. The Eagles certainly wouldn’t like something like that. Keep an eye on Pittsburgh.
More NFL: Eagles Front-Runner Emerging To Replace Fan-Favorite