14 Eagles Players Who Helped Their Roster Chances Heading Into Preseason Opener

What a training camp it has been for these Philadelphia Eagles players.

The stock hasn't just soared for some Eagles, but there are a few players that certainly helped their roster chances heading into Saturday's preseason opener against the Ravens. The preseason will tell a lot in terms of how the roster will play out (remember Eli Ricks made the Eagles based off one good game), even as a few players improved their chances to make the team.

So who are those players that helped their roster chances. Well there are several...

Andy Dalton (QB)

Dalton is the slight leader in the clubhouse for the QB2 battle over Tanner McKee, but he hasn't been spectacular. Cole Payton's struggles this summer have helped Dalton's roster chances, as he's not a candidate to be traded right now.

Tanner McKee (QB)

McKee has looked better in recent practices, but Dalton still holds a slight lead over him in the QB2 battle (we'll see which quarterback plays first on Saturday). The Eagles still shouldn't trade McKee just based on how Payton has performed this summer. If McKee loses the job, perhaps the Eagles should keep him around.

Dameon Pierce (RB)

Pierce hasn't been spectacular this training camp, but he's in the RB3 battle based on Will Shipley's performance this summer. If Pierce can catch the football this preseason, he has a shot to make the team. His odds aren't as long as they were entering camp.

Darius Cooper (WR)

Cooper is a roster lock at this point, making play after play in this training camp. He's caught passes over the middle of the field and become a reliable red zone target for Jalen Hurts. Cooper is in line for an expended role in this offense -- perhaps even the WR3 come Week 1. If Cooper didn't make the roster, it would be shocking.

Elijah Moore (WR)

Moore has shined in recent practices, continuing to get open and make plays. The deep ball is even starting to come around for Moore, who deserves a roster spot over Hollywood Brown at this rate. He's one of the top players to watch this preseason.

Drew Kendall (C/G)

Kendall is the No. 3 guard, emerging as the top option in case Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen go down in a game. He's also the second team center, having a strong camp at both center and guard. The Eagles needed a player to emerge in that competition, and that ended up being Kendall.

Willie Lampkin (C/G)

This is a prime example of redshirting a player and developing him. Lampkin has showcased his massive strength at guard this summer, despite his 5-11, 290 pound frame. The former wrestler has held his own this training camp against the first team defense -- and is setting himself up to earn a roster spot. This preseason is massive for Lampkin.

Chance Campbell (LB)

When a player gets a shout out from Vic Fangio, that player is on the radar (in a good way). Campbell has been around the football this camp, showcasing the Eagles depth at linebacker. He'll be a player to watch this preseason, as he tries to convince the Eagles to keep a fifth off-ball linebacker.

Kelee Ringo (CB)

Ringo appears to have the final cornerback spot locked up because of his excellence on special teams. This is hard to stand out in training camp, but the Eagles have enough on film over the last three years to keep Ringo around. Only one cornerback is starting to challenge Ringo for a roster spot, and he's still a long shot.

Mac McWilliams (CB)

McWilliams is starting to get on the roster radar after coming along in recent practices. Perhaps the 2025 fifth-round pick is making his case to stick around, and special teams may be the ticket to a roster spot. There's a lot of potential with McWilliams, but can he beat out Ringo? This preseason will tell more regarding McWilliams' status.

Michael Carter (S)

Carter is a legitimate threat to start at safety, as he's right with Marcus Epps for the starting job opposite Andrew Mukuba. Give Carter a ton of credit to playing his way onto the roster and making plays in camp. Perhaps the Eagles won't acquire a starting safety based on how Carter is developing at the position.

Andre Sam (S)

Who is the No. 4 safety on this team? Sam is getting the first look as the other safety on the second team defense. He hasn't made a lot of standout plays, but he's been on the field and knows the defense. Sam has been around for two years, so perhaps this is his best shot at making the roster.

Maximus Pulley (S)

Pulley has made some highlight plays in the developmental period of camp and playing his way into roster consideration. The UDFA from Wofford is on the radar for roster consideration and is getting some more looks with the second team.

Jake Elliott (K)

Elliott has missed just one field goal this summer. The Eagles were right not to bring in competition for one of the best kickers in franchise history. He'll be the kicker come Week 1.