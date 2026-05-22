Blended: Sean Mannion Reveals First Hints On New-Look Eagles' Offense

PHILADELPHIA — Sean Mannion hit all the right notes in his introductory press conference as the Eagles' offensive coordinator Thursday at the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

The 34-year-old rapid riser was as smart and sharp as advertised on multiple fronts. The football knowledge was evident, his political savvy was generational, and Mannion even sprinkled in some folksy charm while discussing his family and introduction to coaching as a 7-year-old taking practice notes on a legal pad during 7-on-7 summer passing games to mimic his dad, John, a high school coach.

When Mannion first crossed over from his playing days as a Matt LaFleur assistant two years ago, his father — who had kept those notes for 27 years — framed them as a gift for his son.

Mannion hung the framed notes in his office, and the memento has now followed him to Philadelphia as the younger Mannion embarks on his toughest challenge yet: fixing the offense in perhaps football’s most passionate city under immense expectations.

If you were expecting an overwhelmed neophyte, guess again. Mannion has been preparing for this moment for nearly three decades.

“I’ve always been kind of working towards the hope of getting the opportunity to do this,” said Mannion, who spent nine seasons as a backup quarterback in the NFL and coached with the Packers over the past two seasons, rising quickly from quarterbacks coach to replace the highly-regarded Tom Clements.

“So even in Green Bay as the quarterback coach, you’re saying, ‘All right, what calls do I have to have Jordan Love ready for?’ You’re kind of thinking through the process of the game throughout the week. ‘What’s Matt (LaFleur) going to look to call here? What’s my favorite third-down call?’ You’re always kind of taking yourself through that process mentally,” Mannion explained. “It was the same thing as a player. You’re saying, ‘Hey, what’s my favorite call in the high red zone?’ If it’s a high blitz game, what’s my favorite call? When am I going to come to the sideline and be like, ‘Hey, can I get this one on our next third-and-medium where you might be getting a lot of pressure?’ You’re always taking yourself through that process, kind of flexing those muscles.”

Those muscles now look fully developed after all the repetition.

“Then even now, scripting practice, you’re still going through that same operation,” he said. “Hey, it’s first-and-10, it’s second-and-eight, it’s third-and-eight. What are the things that I really want us to get work on for those specific situations?’ So you’re always putting yourself through those paces.”

As far as the scheme Mannion is bringing to South Philadelphia, much has been made about its Shanahan/McVay roots. However, the first-time play-caller preached a more blended, tempered approach than many expected.

“There’s things I believe in and there’s things that schematically I have a background in, but ultimately it’s going to be a blend and it’s constantly going to evolve,” Mannion said. “It’s about maximizing things for the players. How do we make the Eagles the best team we can be? How do we make the Eagles offense the best it can be and how do we put all of our players in a position to really, really succeed and maximize their strengths?”

"Blend" was a common theme for Mannion — a good sign for those concerned about forcing a square peg into a round hole, despite the Eagles’ team success playing a different style of offense with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Although not always aesthetic, that brand of offense has helped produce five consecutive postseason appearances, two Super Bowl berths, and a Lombardi Trophy — a resume that laps any of the teams the Eagles are currently trying to mimic.

What's It Look Like?

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts arrives to the first padded practice of the summer on July 29, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Mannion’s political gifts were put on display when discussing Hurts, a far cry from the traditional pocket passers he raved about playing behind with the Rams and Vikings like Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins.

“I really think he can do anything we ask of him,” Mannion said of Hurts. “He’s accurate. He’s a great athlete. He really attacks the fundamentals. That’s what’s been really fun to watch these last two weeks of Phase Two [of OTAs]. He’s always wanting more things to work on, wanting more things regarding fundamentals, timing, understanding the scheme. He’s hungry for more. Those are the guys that are really fun to work with. In terms of skill set, though, he has great arm strength, great accuracy, obviously a tremendous athlete and he really attacks the game. He has a great process in the meetings. He always asks really, really thought-provoking questions. He’s detailed and attacks his fundamentals.”

Ultimately, the Eagles’ idea with Mannion and his vision is to better marry the run — with an increased focus on stretch blocking schemes like those used by the Packers, 49ers, and Rams — with the pass to limit tendencies and tells for the defense.

“That’s absolutely a huge part of what we want to do,” Mannion said. “We want to make sure that as many different elements of our offense fit together, that they look the same, and how do we build this wide array of things that kind of start off of a similar type of look? So I think a lot of it goes into the planning throughout the week, looking back at weeks past, looking back at seasons past. ‘Hey, what are other things we’ve shown from these types of presentations to the defense?’ Then being creative, thinking outside the box."

What it all looks like will be the story of the Eagles’ 2026 season.

The legal pads from 1999 in San Jose have been replaced by iPads, Goodnotes and superstars waiting to implement Mannion’s vision come September.

The only promise?

“The scheme has evolved since then,” Mannion laughed.