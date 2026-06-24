PHILADELPHIA - With training camp just over a month away, the Philadelphia Eagles still feel like a contender but one that will be built on the foundation of a championship-level defense.

You’re guess is as good as any when it comes to an offense preparing to shift schemes while combating an aging, veteran core and skill-position players whose career arcs may have already peaked.

That makes the thin line between realistic Super Bowl contender versus run-of-the-mill playoff hopeful an offensive line that will be navigating the move from long-time steward Jeff Stoutland to new mentor Chris Kuper.

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New Eagles OL coach Chris Kuper works with Markell Bell and others at rookie camp on May 1, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Kuper inherits enormous talent.

From left to right the group of Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen and Lane Johnson, along with swing tackle Fred Johnson and projected interior backup Drew Kendall, needs to lift up an offense as a whole with a novice play-caller, a limited passing attack, and a bell-cow runner who might have lost too much juice after 482 offensive touches during the Super Bowl LIX-winning campaign of 2024.

Mailata and Johnson bookend the line with proven pedigree, while the interior trio of Dickerson, Jurgens and Steen provide the physicality and versatility needed in the modern game when healthy.

Fred Johnson, Kendall -- along with rookie OT Markel Bell -- need to provide capable insurance against the injury attrition that plagued the group in recent campaigns.

The shifting offensive system under Sean Mannion, the former Packers quarterbacks coach tasked with propping up a stagnant approach after the previous regime’s struggles, generated positive reviews in the spring from the players and seems to have injected some much-needed energy into the mix.

The realistic bottom line, however, is that Mannion must find ways to spark a pedestrian passing attack that lost its best playmaker in three-time, second-team All-Pro A.J. Brown. The Moneyball approach of replacing a true top-tier receiver with the likes of rookie Makai Lemon, trade pickup Dontayvion Wicks, and speedster Hollywood Brown is the fallacy of trusting X's and O's over Jimmys and Joes.

The running game might be the answer but only if Barkley can bounce back from a Super Bowl hangover that produced far less than 50% of his efforts on the ground than in 2024. That kind of drop off prompts thoughts that the heavy usage rates the star running back endured en route to a Lombardi Trophy resulted in Barkley losing a step he won't regain entering his age-29 season.

On paper, the Philadelphia offense feels like the goal should be to maximize efficiency rather than expecting any kind of explosiveness.

If that’s the case, the offensive line’s chemistry and durability will be the linchpin to any success, whether it be protecting Jalen Hurts, creating lanes for Barkley, or buying time for Mannion’s new concepts to take root.

If the O-Line can deliver and the scheme clicks to where the offense is capable, the Eagles could once again be Super Bowl contenders. If not, the talented defense will only take the team so far.