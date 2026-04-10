Eagles legend shuts down Chiefs' claim regarding Super Bowl LIX victor

The Philadelphia Eagles put the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty on ice in Super Bowl LIX. Not only did the Eagles blow out the Chiefs in the Mercedes-Benz SuperDome, but the game was never even close.

Philadelphia raced out to a 34-0 lead in the third quarter and led 40-6 midway through the final quarter, The 40-22 final score wasn't indicative of how the game actually went.

While the Eagles solidified one of the most dominant performances by a team in Super Bowl history, one of the Chiefs players that played in that game isn't sold on their dominance.

At least compared to another team the Chiefs beat in a Super Bowl.

Pass rusher Charles Omenihu made some interesting comments regarding the Eagles Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs, saying on the Speak Easy podcast with LeSean McCoy and Emmanuel Acho that the "49ers Super Bowl team was better."

Former Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu on getting blown out by the Eagles in the Super Bowl: “the 49ers Super Bowl team was better.”



🎥: @speakeasytlkshw pic.twitter.com/VXlHsuEVWF — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) April 10, 2026

"I thought we was gonna dog them," Omenihu said. "I thought it was gonna be a slugfest and were were gonna get it at the end to be honest.

"That 49ers Super Bowl team was better than that Eagles team...You got (all) that on defense...We were just a little man down, man down."

The Chiefs were depleted on the offensive line heading into that game, as Joe Thuney had to play left tackle due to the struggles of Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia throughout the season. The weakness at left tackle was something the Eagles exposed, as Philadelphia had 16 pressures and 6.0 scaks in the Super Bowl victory -- without even blitzing.

This is also a reminder Omenihu played for the San Francisco 49ers in that 2023 season, the team that lost in overtime to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. Omenihu was just comparing opponents to the Chiefs, likely knowing his opinion was going viral.

Darius Slay, who was on that dominant defense that beat the Chiefs, had his own opinion on social media about Omenihu's opinion.

Yea buddy tripping😂😂 yall ain’t stand a chance! How u go talk like that and we took the starters out 😂. Could’ve put 50 on them boys frfr. https://t.co/Ufa8dq2yvx — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 10, 2026

Slay is correct in his assessment. The Eagles did pull the first-team defense midway through the fourth quarter, which is when the Chiefs scored their two touchdowns late in the game. The first-team defense allowed just six points when they were taken out, as the score was 40-6 at that point.

This was just another comment that may have intended to go viral by Omenihu, whether he meant it or not. The Eagles scored more points (24) than the Chiefs had yards (23) by halftime of Super Bowl LIX -- so the comment is misguided.