Eagles Defense Will Remain Elite With Vic Fangio Not Retiring Anytime Soon

If there were thoughts of Vic Fangio retiring, the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator wasn't listening to them.

Fangio evaluates himself after every season, which is natural considering he's 67 years old and has been coaching in professional football for 42 years. At the end of the day, he decides to come back and return to the profession he loves.

You never know how much time you have left.

"I still like doing it," Fangio said. "I like the group of guys we have. I like working with them. I still like the challenge of the job, work for a good organization.

"Really, it's just something that I think you'll always think about at the end of the year, but in the end, I didn't come close to doing it. I really don't foresee myself doing it. I'm good for two years at least."

Having two more years with Fangio leading the defense is massive for the Eagles, who have become one of teh elite defenses in the NFL under Fangio's watch.

The Eagles defense will remain elite

Since Fangio became the defensive coordinator in 2024, the Eagles have been a top three defense in the NFL. They won the Super Bowl in Fangio's first season, and Fangio's unit was massive toward dominating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

In Fangio's two seasons at defensive coordinator, the Eagles are second in points per game allowed (18.5), second in yards per game allowed (286.3), second in yards per play allowed (4.8), and first in pass yards per game allowed (182.0). The Eagles are fifth in pressure rate (38.6%), first in passer rating allowed (79.0), and second in completion rate allowed (59.5%).

This is an elite defense, and has been that way under Fangio.

"I told the players the other day that we had our annual physical. We get physicals as coaches and the docs told me I was reverse aging with my lab work and everything that came up," Fangio said. "I told them, 'You guys are stuck with me for a while, a long while.'

They have the players to remain elite

For all the talk about the Eagles having the most expensive offense in NFL history, they barely spend on the defense. The Eagles are just 23rd in cash spending on the defensive side of the ball heading into the 2026 season, this after being 31st last year and 27th in 2024.

This is the product of hitting on draft picks like Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Jordan Davis, and Jalen Carter in the high rounds. Also developing mid-round picks like Jalyx Hunt, Milton Williams, and Nakobe Dean over the years.

The Eagles have plenty of young talent on the defensive side of the ball, starting with MItchell, DeJean, Davis, and Carter. They also have Nolan Smith and Jihaad Campbell in the fold, along with Moro Ojomo and Andrew Mukuba. There are all the players the Eagles have drafted over the past five years.

The young talent on this defense isn't going anywhere, even if there are some holes on that side of the ball that need to be addressed.

More talent added in free agency

The Eagles also added talent this offseason with Riq Woolen and Jonathan Greenard. Both will be the veteran leaders of the group that were acquired from other teams.

"I'm excited to have him," Fangio said of Woolen. "We looked at him during the middle of the season last year a little bit because they may have been interested in trading him, and we didn't decide to do it and I didn't get too involved in the evaluation.

"But then when it came free agency time this year and I actually sat down and watched him thoroughly, I was excited for him and kind of surprised that he was one of those guys that didn't get a lot of action for a long-term deal. I was thrilled to get him. I think he's going to play [well] for us."

Woolen and Greenard filled massive holes for the Eagles, and Woolen's presence allows Cooper DeJean to play safety in a base defense -- which makes the secondary even deeper.

How long will Eagles defense remain elite?

As long as Fangio is around, the Eagles will have an elite defense. The draft picks aren't going anywhere for several years and the Eagles are signing their young talent to long-term deals.

This unit is going to be elite for at least two more years, at least that's how long Fangio says he's going to stick around. The birth certificate tells Fangio he'll think about retirement, but that's as far as he'll go.

Fangio is around for as long as he wants to be. Helps the Eagles are an organization he wants to be a part of.