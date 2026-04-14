Eagles make subtle change to uniforms for 2026 season: What exactly did they alter on their jerseys?

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't made any significant changes to their uniforms over the past 30 years. Since the team switched from Kelly Green to Midnight Green in 1996, the uniforms have essentially looked the same.

There has been some minor tweaks to the primary home and road uniform, and that is expected to be the change in 2026. The home and road uniforms won't be significantly different.

The Eagles changed their wordmark in time for the 2022 season, but the new wordmark didn't appear on the jerseys until 2024. The change was noticeable once it replaced the old Eagles wordmark that wa son the jerseys since 1996.

Now the wordmark is getting an alteration -- on the home and road jerseys. The Eagles added a black outline to the wordmark on their home and away jerseys for 2026, replacing the original looks form the last two seasons.

Old Eagles wordmark is by far my favorite of the options below. But I could live with the new one at the end of the day. However, you lose me going with the full-fill background. Appears almost patch-like. And the issue is exacerbated on white. pic.twitter.com/MhdbsgrrJD — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) April 13, 2026

So what is the change? The Eagles had the wordmark in white on the midnight green jerseys and green on the road jerseys. For 2026, the white wordmark on the midnight green jerseys has a black outline -- and the wordmark is bigger. This look is actually sleeker on the midnight green jerseys.

The white jerseys are the bigger change. The green wordmark has been replaced with a white wordmark with the black outline -- which appears to be a downgrade from the previous iteration.

The wordmark is definitely more noticeable on the jersey than in years past, and should be easier to see in games. There hasn't been the altered wordmark on the alternate black jerseys leaked yet, but that's likely to change in conjunction with the other uniforms.

The Kelly Green throwbacks are the fourth jersey in the Eagles rotation, ones they wore three times last season. The wordmark won't be on the Kelly Green uniforms.

As for the alternate black uniforms? The Eagles wore them just one in 2025, on Black Friday as part of the league's annual Black Friday game. The NFL permits teams to wear alternate uniforms up to four times a season.

The Eagles uniforms may look a bit different in 2026, but it's not a significant downgrade on the midnight green uniforms. As for the white uniforms, they appear more in conjunction with the 1997 to 2023 version.

This won't be the only change coming to the Eagles uniforms over the next few years. The franchise is getting a "NFL Rivarlies" uniform as a result of the program installed by the league with Nike starting in the 2027 season.