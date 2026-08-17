Every Eagles Bubble Player Who Helped Their Roster Chances In Preseason Opener vs. Ravens

The Philadelphia Eagles preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens was one to forget, even though there were some positives to take away form the embarrassing performance.

Despite the poor performance by the offense, there were some players that certainly helped their roster chances in the opener. The same goes for the defense, as there were bubble players that made their case to be on the 53-man roster.

If anything, these players are making the Eagles face a difficult decision to cut them. Some of these players may already have their spot on the 53-man roster sealed based on how they performed.

These are all the players that helped their roster chances in the preseason opener, whether it is the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

Ty Robinson (DT)

Robinson had three pressures and a sack in 23 pass-rushing snaps, a pressure rate of 13.0%. His sack helped take points off the board for the Ravens, as Tyler Loop missed a 49-yard field goal just two plays later.

Plays like Robinson's sack are what the Eagles want to see out of Robinson, who has come along in recent training camp practices. Robinson has played his way from a cut candidate to someone who is worth keeping around as the No. 5 defensive tackle.

Joshua Weru (DE)

Two pressures on Weru's first series were certainly noticeable for a player who was participating in his first football game --at any level. Weru had a quarterback hit and a 16.7% pressure rate for the Eagles, a performance that certainly caught the eye of the Eagles.

On a second look, Weru has come a long way since the start of camp. He still has to show more progress in the coming weeks, but Weru is making his case to be protected on the 53-man roster.

The Eagles may be set at pass rusher, but Weru is showing a lot of potential. He's still far from a polished player.

Will Shipley (RB)

The final stats don't tell the whole story for Shipley. While Shipley had 22 rushing yards and had just 3.1 yards per carry, he hit the hole hard and had a few good runs taken away by penalties.

The Eagles second team offensive line did a good job blocking for shipley, who was uncontested in the RB3 battle with Dameon Pierce (hamstring) out. Shipley certainly helped his roster chances as one of the few bright spots on offense.

John Ojukwu (G/T)

The final training camp practice before the preseason opener was noticeable when the Eagles had Ojukwu lined up with the second team at left guard. Ojukwu was solid at tackle, but performed well enough for the Eagles to give him a shot at guard.

Looking for a fifth tackle that can cross train at guard, Ojukwu didn't allow a pressure in 13 pass-blocking snaps. He looked poised at his new position and had a seamless transition.

There's a long way to go, but Ojukwu certainly helped his chances to make the 53.

Willie Lampkin (G/C)

The camp darling outside of Darius Cooper this summer, Lampkin turned in a solid debut with the Eagles (he didn't play a game for them last year). Lampkin should his power in the run game, not letting his size outmatch his leverage.

Lampkin didn't allow a pressure in 13 pass-blocking snaps either, holding his own in pass protection. He made his case to be one of the interior offensive linemen on the 53-man roster, someone the Eagles can develop this year.

Kelee Ringo (CB)

Ringo showed some stones in the preseason opener. After a poor pass interference penalty that put the Ravens inside the 2-yard line, Ringo stepped up on the very next play and had an interception to keep Baltimore off the board.

Outside of the penalty, Ringo had a solid night in coverage. He was in position to make plays, and had the best play of the first half. Already an excellent gunner, Ringo will make this team with cornerback play like he had in the opener.

Ringo can be a frustrating player, but the athleticism shows up on tape. He helped his roster chances.

J.T. Gray (S)

The Eagles are going to have to make a tough decision with Gray, who is a three time All-Pro selection on special teams but is also battling with Ringo for a roster spot. Perhaps they keep both, as Gray had a solid night playing safety.

Gray put himself in position to make plays and was a tough out in coverage. This may be enough to be the No. 4 safety, a spot that's wide open on this team. Maximus Pulley also played well in the preseason opener, making this final safety spot even more difficult. Andre Sam is also a serious contender for the spot.

Gray has the overwhelming edge on special teams, and is making it very difficult to cut him.