Expectations Are High For Eagles' Newcomer At Key Position

PHILADELPHIA – Something about Dontayvion Wicks that reminded his new coach, Nick Sirianni, about a former receiver the Eagles head man coached, and that was Keenan Allen when the two were together with the then-San Diego Chargers.

“I think that's a great addition to that room,” said Sirianni about Wicks during the team’s minicamp. “Tay Wicks, I think he has a very unique skillset of being able to get in and out of breaks and be really efficient at the line of scrimmage. For a guy that I've coached, he has some Keenan Allen to him and to his game.”

That remains to be seen, obviously. Six of Allen’s 13 NFL seasons have ended with him having more than of 1,000 yards receiving. This will be Wicks’ fourth NFL season, and his most receiving yards in a season are 581.

“I haven’t really talked to him about it,” said Wicks when asked if Sirianni told him who he reminded him of, “but I feel like that’s a great compliment. Personally, watching what Keenan Allen has done in the league, his route-running, watching his release tape, I watched a little bit of Keenan myself.

“So, hearing that, it’s always a great thing to be compared to a good receiver that has made a lot of noise around the league. But nah, we haven’t really talked about it.”

Sirianni also said that Quez Watkins was a bona fide No. 2 receiver back in January of 2022. A few months later, general manager Howie Roseman traded for A.J. Brown. Watkins never lived up to being a No. 2, No. 3, 4, or 5, either. One of his weaknesses was inconsistency in catching the ball, something that, obviously, a receiver must be able to do consistently.

Can Donatayvion Wicks Reach New Heights?

Eagles WR Dontayvion Wicks at Eagles' OTA practice with position coach Aaron Moorehead on June 2, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Wicks, who turns 25 on June 16, never really reached the potential many may have had for him in Green Bay. Or maybe the receiver did, after 158 players were taken before him in the 2023 draft. Either way, his best season was his rookie year when he had 39 catches for 581 yards and four touchdowns.

He had 39 catches in his second season, but not as many yards as his first season, with 415, though he snared five TDs. Last year, he had 30 receptions for 332 yards and two touchdowns.

“Honestly, I thought Wicks-y was really underrated,” said cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. “Every time we played them, he’d given me some problems. I think he’s good. His release is good at the top of the routes. He’s got strong hands.”

The Eagles showed enough confidence in Wicks that, immediately sending a fifth-round pick in 2026 and a sixth-round selection in 2027, they signed him to a one-year, $12.5 million contract extension, keeping him here through 2027.

Wicks is scheduled to earn $16.1 million over the next two years, with $9M fully guaranteed.

“I just want to say that I’m blessed to be able to be in this position,” said Wicks. “It just shows me the value and love that Philly has for me. I want to come out and show what I’m worth while being here. I’m thankful.”

The Eagles will need Wicks to reward that confidence with a season that surpasses anything he has previously produced, perhaps even becoming the No. 2 receiver behind DeVonta Smith, with A.J. Brown having been shipped to New England and Makai Lemon falling behind a bit, unable to do much this spring due to a hamstring issue.