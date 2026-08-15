PHILADELPHIA — In Sean Mannion’s offense, the looks can change in a snap, literally.

Different personnel groupings — with a fullback inserted, extra tight ends, or skill players motioning into unconventional looks — are designed to keep opposing defenses guessing and create favorable matchups.

For fullback Carson Steele, that kind of flexibility is exactly where he wants to thrive.

Steele, who signed with the Eagles after spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs, has made it clear he’s ready to fill whatever role the coaching staff needs.

“Usually here they have the fullback stay in the running back room, but honestly wherever they need is where I’m gonna be,” Steele said. “I always tell myself it’s kind of like being a Swiss Army Knife, just doing anything, special teams, fullback, running back, wherever they need me.”

That versatility aligns with how Mannion’s projected scheme can dress up similar concepts with varied personnel packages, forcing opponents to declare coverage or gap responsibilities earlier than they’d like.

Steele’s willingness to bounce between the running back and fullback roles gives the offense another tool for those packages without sacrificing physicality or reliability.

Pass protection has been a particular point of growth for the former UCLA and Ball State college standout.

“Early in my career, that was a thing I sort of struggled with, but learned from guys, from the Chiefs, now to the Eagles, and kind of watching reps over and over and over has really helped me focus on not overjumping when they’re making moves, knocking hands down, stuff like that, so I feel that’s really helped me excel in that,” Steele explained.

In an offense that mixes personnel to create protection advantages or play-action opportunities, that reliability is valuable.

Big Weight Room Guy

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fullback Carson Steele (42) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steele also expects his physical style to stand out once the pads are fully on.

“One hundred percent. I’m a big weight room type guy, love that stuff, so I feel this is when I can show myself when the pads come on and we actually get physical contact.”

Steele treated spring practices as a minor setback after dealing with hamstring soreness, using the summer to prepare and arriving healthy and eager.

As a player with an undrafted pedigree on a new roster, Steele understands the value of preseason opportunities with the Eagles set to visit Baltimore for their preseason opener on Aug. 15.

“Treat it like any other game. This is kind of where I can show my talents,” said Steele. “... Coming into a new team, you really have to showcase your talents and express yourself going into these preseason games.”

Limited practice reps haven’t fazed Steele.

“That’s where the mental side of the game comes in for me,” he said. “… It’s really kind of helped me to stay in the iPad, walkthroughs. Just the little stuff – even when you’re not getting as many reps – has helped me.”

Inside one of the league’s more gifted backfields, Steele is absorbing lessons daily. He called the group “one of the best running back rooms I’ve ever been in,” citing Saquon Barkley as both mentor and teammate.

“I don’t want to make him sound old, but I’ve been watching him for a long time now. It’s amazing to see it every day… now being him as your mentor, being in a room, learning from him has really helped me.”

Steele remains a longshot to make the initial 53-man roster. Incumbent Cam Latu is even more versatile than Steele with the ability to play tight end, fullback, and be a core special-teamer.

Mannion, though, will want the ability to use 21 personnel on occasion, which could come from pony looks with Barkley and fellow playmaker Tank Bigsby, or the more traditional fullback presence.

Steele has to use the preseason to prove his ability to line up in multiple spots can help Mannion better dress up plays and create confusion for the defense.