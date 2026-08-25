PHILADELPHIA – The sky did not come crashing down when Jeff Stoutland left, though many thought it might. It’s still there, being held up by new offensive line coach Chris Kuper and a youthful crop of linemen.

The Eagles' second-string offensive line overpowered the Patriots’ second-string defensive line in Saturday night's preseason game. New England wasn’t the only victim of a backup group of linemen. This fresh-faced crew has been shining all summer long.

You should know the names by now: Markel Bell, Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, and Jake Majors. Each of them is just 24, except for Bell, who is the “baby” of the group at 22; some baby at 6-9½ and 345 pounds.

“It's been really cool to see them improve every day,” said right guard Tyler Steen. “You can tell they have the right mindset coming into it. And those guys, they've paid attention in the meetings and been able to apply everything they’ve been taught in the meetings on the field.”

Compare this year’s offensive line depth to last year’s, and it is better. That’s not a knock on guys like Brett Toth, Matt Pryor, and Trevor Keegan, but the current group looks prepared to step up if an injury emergency occurs and not skip a beat.

That’s what made Stout so good. He had everyone prepared. Kuper seems to be following in those footsteps.

“It's been a different voice,” said Steen. “Obviously, he played in the league for a while, so he's able to draw back on some different experiences. It's, it's been pretty good having him in the room. …You know, he's been there, done that.”

The One Constant: Chris Kuper

Drew Kendall (No. 66) and Markel Bell (right) have impressed as reserve linemen this summer. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Others have been up and down, like rookie Micah Morris, who, like Bell, is just 22, and second-year player John Ujukwu. As for last year’s developmental youth, third-day draft picks Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams, they haven’t flashed much and may have a difficult time making the roster, which must be at 53 players by 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Kuper has been the constant, and yes, he is an example that everyone is replaceable, even the great Stout.

“Kuper's done a great job with those guys,” said offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. “The starting unit, but there's a lot of young, talented players kind of in that second [and] third unit. They've gotten better every day. It's a testament to their hard work, to the work that Kuper's done with his position group. They continue to make strides. We're really pleased with them.”

Kuper’s strength is as a teacher, according to Mannion. He also does a solid job of preaching fundamentals.

“You can see him every day after practice with those young guys working on all the finer points of offensive line play,” said the OC. “He brings a unique perspective having been a player himself. He's able to lend a lot of context to, 'Hey, this is where this adjustment to your fundamentals is super useful. He's done a great job with the whole room. Talking about those young guys that are just coming up, it's really stood out in the preseason game with the work he's put in with those guys.”

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