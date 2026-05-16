Jalen Hurts Hints At New Engles Uniform In Schedule Release Video

Jalen Hurts wanted the popular throwback "Kelly Green" uniforms back in the Philadelphia Eagles uniform rotation. Hurts got his wish three years ago.

The "Kelly Green" uniforms are more popular than ever. Hurts wants another popular throwback from that era in the rotation.

During the Eagles schedule release video this week, Hurts mentioned the possibility of wearing the while "Kelly Green" uniforms that were worn by the Eagles from 1985 through 1995 -- to pair with the "Kelly Green" throwbacks that are currently in the rotation.

The Eagles wore their "Kelly Green" throwbacks on the road for the first time last season since their return, donning them against the Dallas Cowboys. If the Eagles were going to wear throwbacks on the road -- specifically against NFC East opponents -- why not bring back the road "Kelly Green" jerseys from that era?

Which uniform would take a hiatus?

If the Eagles did bring back the white "Kelly Green" uniforms, one of the uniforms in the rotation would have to be dropped out. The Eagles have four sets of uniforms: home (midnight green), away (white), alternate (black), and throwback (Kelly Green).

The Eagles can add another uniform to the rotation if they choose. The NFL only allows teams to have four uniform sets, so one would have to be eliminated from the rotation.

If the Eagles brought back the white "Kelly Green," the alternate black jerseys would likely be the ones to be put on the shelf. That would also mean the alternate black helmets as well, as they are usually worn twice a year by the Eagles. The black jerseys are usually brought out once a year.

If the Eagles would go to a throwback white "Kelly Green" uniform, that would be their fourth uniform. They would have the home (midnight green), road (white), throwback home (Kelly Green), and throwback away (Kelly Green).

The Eagles are also getting a "Rivalries" uniform in 2027 -- which includes a new helmet -- mandated by the league. The "Rivalries" series is similar to the "City Connect" uniform set in Major League Baseball.

Could the alternate uniforms come back?

In short, yes. The Eagles can send in their uniform sets to the league during the summer, which is how the black uniform combination can return.

The black alternate helmets can stay as part of the rotation regardless. The league allows for a third helmet to be added to teams' uniform closets, so the black helmet can be worn with the home or road uniforms. Ditto with the black pants, a sthe league allows four sets of pants.

Just the black alternate jerseys would have to go on the shelf while the white throwback jerseys existed, should the Eagles decide to go that route. The Eagles wouldn't be able to debut the white "Kelly Green" throwbacks until 2027 at the earliest anyway.

There's still time for the Eagles to figure out what they want to do with their uniform set. The "Kelly Green" throwbacks are as popular as ever.

Who knows? Maybe a new home-road uniform yet with the "Kelly Green" color will come in the future.