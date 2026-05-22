Michael Clay's Story About Eagles OC Sean Mannion Never Gets Old - At Least For Clay

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts and the new-look offense was topic number one when Sean Mannion was introduced to reporters on Thursday afternoon, nearly four months after he was hired to be the Eagles’ offensive coordinator on Jan. 29.

Far less important in the scheme of things, but something noteworthy nonetheless, was what happened on Nov. 26, 2011. Nearly 15 years ago.

For Michael Clay, the Eagles’ long-time special team coordinator, it feels like yesterday, and that’s probably because he brings it up every day. To Mannion, because the OC is the other half of a two-part story.

“It was third-and-long,” said Clay. “I faked like I was going in the A gap. I dropped back. I think they tried to throw a backside dig, and I was fortunate enough that it hit me in between the four and the six that I didn't drop it.”

Between the four and the six…Clay’s uniform number during his time at the University of Oregon. Mannion was a redshirt freshman at Oregon State, and the one who threw the perfect pass – to the wrong team. To Clay, early in the first quarter.

After Mannion was done his more than 22-minnute news conference, he stepped from the stage inside the Eagles’ auditorium at Jefferson Health Training Complex and spoke some more to reporters.

Eagles OC Reminded Daily Of His ST's INT

Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion met with reporters on May 21, nearly four months after he was hired. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

He was asked specifically about his recollection of the pick he threw to Clay and jokingly said that Clay brings it up every day, and that it was the first thing he mentioned to him when he met him on his first day on the job.

“He was a heck of a quarterback at Oregon State,” said Clay about Mannion. “They gave us a run for our money my senior year.”

Obviously, Oregon-Oregon State is a huge in-state rival. Clay every so often will wear a Ducks hat, like he did on Thursday.

Mannion threw for 13,600 yards in 47 games with Oregon State. He still owns Oregon State records for passing yards, passing touchdowns (83), and career completions (1,187). As a junior, he threw for a school-single season record of 4,662 yards with 37 passing touchdowns, including a school-record six TDs vs. Colorado.

Clay’s career wasn’t as distinguished, but the then-linebacker did have three career picks, including that one against Mannion. The interception helped the Ducks win that day, 49-21. What did Clay do after he picked it?

“Went down to the ground and off to the sideline, I go,” he said.

Clay and Mannion are on the same team now, and, football aside, there are other similarities. They are both 34-years-old and grew up in the Bay area of California.

“Another Bay Area cat,” said Clay. “…Being able to have another Bay Area cat's always nice down here.”