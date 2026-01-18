An Early Eagles Mock Draft Goes Heavy On Offense With First Four Picks

PHILADELPHIA – Admittedly, my knowledge of the players available in the 2026 draft is a work in progress. With that in mind, this mock draft will cover just the Eagles’ first four picks. All four will be on the first two days of the draft, and all four are in the top 100.

The NFL Draft doesn’t start until April 23 in Pittsburgh. Before that, free agency begins March 11. So, it’s way early, but my approach will focus on need, knowing, of course, that drafting for need is never a good strategy.

My feeling is the Eagles will go heavy on offense, so that is reflected here. That doesn't mean defense will be taken off the table, especially in the secondary, where the depth behind All-Pros Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean needs to be addressed.

Adoree Jackson could return on a one-year deal, and he would be a solid reserve. Michael Carter's contract would need to be addressed, but he could be a decent slot option if the Eagles move DeJean outside full-time.

The safety position also needs attention, and maybe the edge rushing spot, though there's a good chance Brandon Graham returns for season 17, and maybe Jaelan Phillips gets re-signed. Still, offense is the focus in this way-early mock draft.

FIRST ROND

No. 23: Gennings Dunker, Iowa, offensive line. Versatility is what does it for me here with this 6-5, 315-pounder, as well as his reputation as a mauler. He played 25 games at right tackle in 31 games. Guard might be his home in the NFL. Either way, he'd help.

Considered: Kaydn Proctor, Alabama, offensive tackle.

SECOND ROUND

No. 54: Max Klare, Ohio State, tight end. The Eagles probably won’t bring back Dallas Goedert or Grant Calcaterra. Unless they sign impending free agent Kyle Pitts, they’re going to need somebody. And to be clear, I’d rather have Goedert than Pitts.

Considered: Dillon Thieneman, Oregon, safety.

THIRD ROUND

No. 68: Omar Cooper, Indiana, receiver. You could sub either of his teammates – Eilah Sarratt or Charlie Becker – and that would be fine. Neither Surratt nor Becker has declared for the draft yet. Neither has Cooper, for that matter. At least one will declare after the national title game is played on Monday night.

Considered: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama.

No. 98: Zakee Wheatley, Penn State, safety. Sort of like the tight end position, the Eagles will need safeties if they don’t bring back free agents Reed Blankenship and/or Marcus Epps. Wheatley is a 6-2, 202-pound thumper.

Considered: Kage Casey, offensive tackle, Boise State; DeMonte Capehart, defensive tackle, Clemson.

