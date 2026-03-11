Eagles Finalize Coaching Staff
The 2026 Eagles coaching staff has been officially finalized. Most of the names had been previously reported by Eagles On SI and others. However, there were some clarified job titles and roles in what was the biggest shakeup of the Nick Sirianni era.
Notable adjustments revealed Wednesday were the role for former Houston quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson. The finalist of the offensive coordinator job that went to Sean Mannion was named. senior offensive assistant/special projects for the head coach.
Joe Kasper, the former safeties coach who was billed as being promoted to Christian Parker's old job as defensive passing game coordinator/secondary is only taking on the former role. New hire Mark Pellegrino is the secondary coach so the Eagles have piecemealed replacing Parker, now the defensive coordinator in Dallas.
Finally, Clint Hurtt added an associate head coach title to his senior defensive assistant role and defensive line duties.
The entire staff is:
Nick Sirianni - Head coach
Vic Fangio - Defensive coordinator
Sean Mannion - Offensive coordinator
Michael Clay - Special teams coordinator
Clint Hurtt - Defensive line/Senior defensive assistant/Associate head coach
Jemal Singleton - Running backs/Assistant head coach
Josh Grizzard - Offensive pass game coordinator
Joe Kasper - Defensive pass game coordinator
Ryan Mahaffey - Run game coordinator/Tight ends
Roy Anderson - Cornerbacks
Parks Frazier - Quarterbacks
Bobby King - Inside linebackers
Chris Kuper - Offensive line
Aaron Moorehead - Wide receivers
Mike Pellegrino - Secondary
Jeremiah Washburn - Defense ends/outside linebackers
Joe Pannunzio - Assistant special teams coordinator/Director of team relationships
Jerrod Johnson - Senior offensive assistant/Special projects for the head coach
Greg Austin - Assistant offensive line
Tyler Brown - Special teams assistant
Eric Dickerson - Offensive assistant/Assistant tight ends
Beyah Rasool - Defensive assistant
Allen Smith - Defensive assistant
Montgomery VanGorder - Offensive assistant/Assistant quarterbacks
Tyler Scudder - Assistant linebackers
Cole Peterson - Assistant to the head coach
Dom DiSandro - Senior adviser to the GM/Chief security officer/Game day coaching ops
Change Is In The Air
The offensive staff saw the most turnover from last season, with the Eagles replacing Kevin Patullo with Mannion as the OC.
The team hired two other offensive coordinator finalists to work under Mannion: Grizzard as the pass game coordinator and Johnson, who previously worked with Sirianni in Indianapolis. The biggest change locally might be Kuper replacing longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.
Stoutland’s run game coordinator duties were given to Mahaffey, who is also the tight ends coach.
Defensively, there was less upheaval after Fangio put off retirement again. The aforementioned Parker had to be replaced.
Pannunzio, the assistant special teams coordinator, also has a new title of director of team relationships.
