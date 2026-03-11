Eagles Finalize Coaching Staff

The 2026 Eagles coaching staff has been officially finalized. Most of the names had been previously reported by Eagles On SI and others. However, there were some clarified job titles and roles in what was the biggest shakeup of the Nick Sirianni era.

Notable adjustments revealed Wednesday were the role for former Houston quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson. The finalist of the offensive coordinator job that went to Sean Mannion was named. senior offensive assistant/special projects for the head coach.

Joe Kasper, the former safeties coach who was billed as being promoted to Christian Parker's old job as defensive passing game coordinator/secondary is only taking on the former role. New hire Mark Pellegrino is the secondary coach so the Eagles have piecemealed replacing Parker, now the defensive coordinator in Dallas.

Finally, Clint Hurtt added an associate head coach title to his senior defensive assistant role and defensive line duties.

The entire staff is:

Nick Sirianni - Head coach

Vic Fangio - Defensive coordinator

Sean Mannion - Offensive coordinator

Michael Clay - Special teams coordinator

Clint Hurtt - Defensive line/Senior defensive assistant/Associate head coach

Jemal Singleton - Running backs/Assistant head coach

Josh Grizzard - Offensive pass game coordinator

Joe Kasper - Defensive pass game coordinator

Ryan Mahaffey - Run game coordinator/Tight ends

Roy Anderson - Cornerbacks

Parks Frazier - Quarterbacks

Bobby King - Inside linebackers

Chris Kuper - Offensive line

Aaron Moorehead - Wide receivers

Mike Pellegrino - Secondary

Jeremiah Washburn - Defense ends/outside linebackers

Joe Pannunzio - Assistant special teams coordinator/Director of team relationships

Jerrod Johnson - Senior offensive assistant/Special projects for the head coach

Greg Austin - Assistant offensive line

Tyler Brown - Special teams assistant

Eric Dickerson - Offensive assistant/Assistant tight ends

Beyah Rasool - Defensive assistant

Allen Smith - Defensive assistant

Montgomery VanGorder - Offensive assistant/Assistant quarterbacks

Tyler Scudder - Assistant linebackers

Cole Peterson - Assistant to the head coach

Dom DiSandro - Senior adviser to the GM/Chief security officer/Game day coaching ops

Change Is In The Air

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Chris Kuper against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The offensive staff saw the most turnover from last season, with the Eagles replacing Kevin Patullo with Mannion as the OC.

The team hired two other offensive coordinator finalists to work under Mannion: Grizzard as the pass game coordinator and Johnson, who previously worked with Sirianni in Indianapolis. The biggest change locally might be Kuper replacing longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Stoutland’s run game coordinator duties were given to Mahaffey, who is also the tight ends coach.

Defensively, there was less upheaval after Fangio put off retirement again. The aforementioned Parker had to be replaced.

Pannunzio, the assistant special teams coordinator, also has a new title of director of team relationships.