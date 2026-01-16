Eagles Assistant Will Be Head Coach In Senior Bowl

Defensive line may be the Eagles’ strongest position group, and one of the assistant coaches who has helped make it so, Clint Hurtt, will be the head coach of the National team in the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl, giving him and the Eagles a front-row seat for the experienced talent that will be available in this spring's NFL draft.

Hurtt is expected to return for a third season as the Eagles’ defensive line coach, unless a team plucks him to be a defensive coordinator, which would be a big loss for the Eagles. He was the DC of the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 and 2023 before joining the Eagles.

He has helped develop Jordan Davis into one of the NFL’s best defensive tackles. He has molded Moro Ojomo from a seventh-round pick into a player who could land a big payday next offseason, perhaps as big as one of Hurtt's former pupils, Milton Williams, received from the New England Patriots in free agency last year.

As a reminder, Williams signed a four-year $104 million contract, making him their highest-paid player ever, with $63M guaranteed a signing bonus of $24M.

For all the attention Jeff Stoutland receives for molding one of the NFL's most successful offensive lines year in and year out, and rightfully so, Hurtt may be a bit under the radar. Being a head coach in the Senior Bowl could raise his profile a bit.

Jalen Carter Became Two-Time Pro Bowler Under Clint Hurtt

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“We are thrilled to have Clint Hurtt as our head coach of the National Team,” said Drew Fabianich, the executive director of the Panini Senior Bowl. “He is a highly regarded coach with a proven track record throughout his career. Clint will make a positive impact on his players and coaches during the week with his leadership and deep knowledge of the game. He will be a great mentor for the top prospects in the 2026 Draft.”

Last year, his first with the Eagles, Hurtt helped his group of defensive tackles lead the league in both pass-rush grade (89.2) and pass-rush win rate (27.7 pct.) in the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jalen Carter has become a two-time Pro Bowl player on Hurtt’s watch. Perhaps his next project will be Ty Robinson, a fourth-round pick last year who didn’t see much action as a rookie.

The head coach of the American squad will be Joel Thomas, associated head coach and running backs coach from the New Orleans Saints.

The 76th Senior Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. CT) on Saturday, Jan. 31, from the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium and will be televised on NFL Network.

