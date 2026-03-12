Jordan Davis Extension Only First Step For Howie Roseman On Eagles D-Line

Clint Hurtt and Matt Leo were in the building because that’s where the two Eagles coaches work each day, so it made sense for them to take a break and drop by the auditorium inside the Jefferson Training Complex to support Jordan Davis on Wednesday. Jalen Carter didn’t have to be there, it’s the offseason, but he was there anyway when Davis talked to reporters about his $78 million contract extension and some other topics.

“Seeing JC, man, brightened up my day,” said Davis. “I wasn’t expecting it. It just shows the importance of the connection and the love that we have for each other. JC was there when I was in college. I was there when JC first got on the campus. To be able to continue this, and grow as players together, that’s something special. That’s something to be talked about because a lot of players don’t get that luxury in this league.”

Carter should be the next Eagles player to agree on a contract extension, after ESPN’s Amad Schefter said that the Eagles at no point tried to trade their defensive tackle, though phone calls are coming in to gauge their interest.

Is Jalen Carter Next In Line For An Extension?

Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter spoke to reporters on Day 8 of training camp. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

“I think we’re always looking for linemen on both sides of the ball,” said general manager Howie Roseman on Feb. 20, before leaving for the NFL Scouting Combine. “That’s always been the strength of this team. And I’m proud of that. So, we’ll continue to do that. That’s definitely a core philosophy that we have here. That won’t stop.”

Until Davis’s deal, Roseman spent owner Jeffrey Lurie’s money on new deals for his offensive line giving Landon Dickerson a four-year extension for $84 million on March 11, 2024, and Jordan Mailata a three-year, $66M extension in April of 2024.

The GM followed that up last year by adding a year to Lane Johnson’s contract with $40M in guarantees in March and giving Cam Jurgens a four-year, $68M extension in April.

This is why the Eagles will likely go with at least one, maybe two, in next month’s draft, so they have young players on cheap deals ready to take over when that day comes. In the meantime, Roseman will spend on the defensive line.

Davis was the first step. Carter will be next. The Eagles have until May 1 to pick up the team option on his rookie contract, which would pay him $27 million in 2027, but something could get done before then to add more years and, of course, way more money spread out over several years.

Maybe Moro Ojomo gets an extension, too. Both moves would be thoroughly endorsed by Davis.

“Chemistry is something that can’t be taught,” he said. “It can only be bonded through work, through the time that you all spend together. …when you have connections with somebody, of course, you want to keep everyone that you can. In the league, it’s just unfortunate (that you can’t). You can’t just give out scholarships in the league.

“If you keep your core pieces together, there’s no telling how beneficial that is for a team that just got together (compared to) a team that hasn’t been together and hasn’t had that time to develop a connection, to spend time together, to understand each other’s play styles, and the things that make each other tick. It’s just that there are so many little things that add up to the big things in terms of connection, chemistry. And if we can, we’d love to keep them.”