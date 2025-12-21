Eagles-Commanders Stock Market: Eagles Repeat As NFC East Champions

LANDOVER, Md. - The hats and T-shirts arrived in time for Christmas Day for the Eagles, who clinched a second consecutive NFC East championship and a third in the Nick Sirianni era with a 29-18 win over Washington.

It is the first time there has been a repeat winner in the NFC East since 2004 when the Andy Reid-Eagles win the last o four consecutive division title.

Dec. 20 is the earliest of the three division titles for Philadelphia under Sirianni, a win that also put the stamp of a fifth consecutive postseason berth and guaranteed at least one home playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field in January.

Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes, including a 15-yarder to Dallas Goedert in the third quarter that put the Eagles up for good. It was also the QB1’s 24th TD pass of the season, a career-high for Hurts.

For Goedert, it extended his career-best for TD receptions to 10, a number that matches Pete Retzlaff (1965) for the most receiving TDs in a season by a tight end in franchise history.

Barkley finished with 21 carries for 132 yards and a TD and crossed the 1,000-yard barrier on the season with 1,072.

On the receiving end, A.J. Brown had nine receptions for 95 yards as he creeps toward another 1000-yard receiving season with 935 yards entering Week 17 at Buffalo.

THE BULLS

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the Washington Commanders in the second half at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

WHAT ANKLE? - Hurts injured his ankle right before leaving a 31-0 rout of Las Vegas last Sunday. Although he never appeared on the injury report, there was some thought the quarterback might have been curtailed from running it to protect the ankle.

Turns out, Hurts took everything that was there on the ground and finished with seven carries for 40 yards.

SAM HOWELL - Why the Eagles’ emergency quarterback, who didn’t even play? Because he might as well be Johnny Unitas compared to Josh Johnson.

The minute Marcus Mariota left with a right-hand injury, the Commanders were cooked despite leading 10-7 early in the third quarter.

SPREAD IT OUT - Hurts is very comfortable operating with five-wide sets and tempo. It’s something the Eagles should explore more when the running game is not firing on all cylinders.

THE BEARS

JAKE ELLIOTT - Although credited for two missed field goals, Elliott actually missed three, one of which was wiped out by an offsides penalty.

All of the misses were wide left, essentially in the same spot, an indication that something is wrong with the veteran kicker’s stroke.

That's not a good poistion to be in with the playoffs looming.

THE TUSH PUSH - The Eagles ran or attempted to run what has become an albatross three times. They were called for two false starts and failed once. They also would have failed on one of the false starts, which was blown dead late.

Ironically, the play may not have to be banned if the Eagles self police and get rid of using it consistently.

DAN QUINN - From the moment he settled for a 20-yard field goal on the opening possession with a 4-10 team, it was evident that Dan Quinn is either not coaching to win or has been purposefully told that draft positioning is more important at this stage of the season.

