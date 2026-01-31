Eagles' Jalen Hurts Added To Pro Bowl Games

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was added as a replacement for Team NFC in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games on Friday.

It marks the third Pro Bowl appearance for Hurts despite a season in which the offense underachieved and often struggled in the second half of the campaign. That said, there were also plenty of positives for the veteran Eagles' QB1, who set his career-high with 25 touchdown passes.

The three selections matches Randall Cunningham, Norm Van Brocklin, and Bobby Thomason for the second-most appearances by a quarterback in franchise history. Donovan McNabb leads all Eagles quarterbacks with six Pro Bowl selections.

Overall, Hurts completed 294 of 458 passes (64.8 completion percentage) in the 2025 season for 3,224 yards with a 98.5 passer rating, the third-highest mark in his career. He also helped the Eagles become the only team in the NFL to repeat as a division champion in 2025.

Another Solid Season

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles were also the first team to win the NFC East in consecutive seasons since McNabb's Eagles did it from 2001-04.

With eight rushing touchdowns, Hurts and Buffalo's Josh Allen are the only active players since 2000 with 30-plus total touchdowns in four straight seasons. Hurts finished with 33 in 2025.

Meanwhile, in an October win over the Minnesota Vikings, Hurts became just the third QB in Eagles history to record a perfect passer rating after throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

For the year, Hurts completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,224 yards with 33 total touchdowns.

The Pro Bowl Games are set for Feb. 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

It marks the first time the event has been integrated into the Super Bowl festivities in the Bay Area, and features skill competitions and a 7-on-7 flag football game, rather than being a standalone event in a different area.

Super Bowl LX between the NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks and the AFC kingpin New England Patriots will kick off at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, on Feb. 8.

Hurts will go into the Pro Bowl games knowing his 2026 season will have a different tint to it after the Eagles hired 33-year-old Green Bay quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion to be their new offensive coordinator on Thursday, and followed that up less than 24 hours later by adding former Tampa Bay OC Josh Grizzard as passing game coordinator, according to a league source.

