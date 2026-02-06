Eagles Need To Get A.J. Brown To Buy Back In

PHILADELPHIA - Most around the NFL believe that A.J. Brown has likely played his last game as an Eagles player.

That sentiment stems from Brown’s unhappiness in what has been a passing-challenged, risk-averse offense over the past two seasons.

And it's fueled a presumption that Brown will request a trade, one in which the Eagles will in turn seek significant compensation (think a second-round pick at the bare minimum), a hurdle in itself considering the three-time All-Pro’s contract.

However, the biggest issue in a potential Brown deal remains his impact on the Eagles’ own salary-cap situation in 2026. A pre-June 1 deal is almost untenable unless Jeffrey Lurie’s on board with a $43.45 million dead-money hit, plus a a $20.05M ding against Philadelphia’s cap space for next season.

A post-June 1 trade designation is far more tenable from a cap perspective, but that’s going to push any draft compensation to 2027.

All of that means the Eagles will almost certainly try to convince Brown to give it one more try in Philadelphia.

Sea Change

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion reviews his practice schedule during practice on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best argument that they have is that, for the first time in the Nick Sirianni era, there is real momentum pointing to a significant sea change in how the Eagles’ offense will be operating under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

The goal is to shift to more of a Shanahan- or McVay-style offense and one of the best exhibits to help prove that thesis is the exit of veteran offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland earlier this week.

Stoutland, one of the best O-Line coaches of all-time is at ground zero and saw the writing on the wall when it comes to the offense.

The best-case scenario for the Eagles is to convince Brown that Philadelphia remains the best place for him with the projected shifting sands.

More so, the Eagles need Brown, who arguably is their best pure football player and already among the best wideouts in franchise history despite a bit of a down season in 2025, to implement their offensive vision successfully.

Whether Philadelphia has done enough to convince Brown that he won’t be forgotten for large stretches is debatable.

The projection is clear. The substance is not. That means the Eagles almost have to lobby Brown that Mannion’s gifts as a coach can unlock a higher-volume passer in Jalen Hurts.

The more realistic goal is perhaps getting back to the sustainable passing attack from the 2022 and 2023 seasons, when Brown had consecutive years of nearly 1,500 receiving yards (1,496 in 2022 and 1,456 in 2023).

From the way the offense looked at the end of last season, it didn’t seem realistic to get Brown to buy back in. However, as the emotion dies down from a disappointing finish, logic could return to the equation with Mannion pitching more modern concepts in the passing game.

MORE NFL: Ryan Mahaffey Hire Affects Two Veteran Eagles Coaches