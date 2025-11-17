Eagles Defense Grounds High-Flying Lions to Win, 16-9
PHILADELPHA – Hear them roar. Not the Lions. Nope, not on this Eagles defense.
Detroit came to South Philly averaging 31.4 points per game. They couldn’t even muster double figures.
The defense thoroughly dominated the Lions in winning 16-9. It was the Eagles’ third straight win and pushed their record to 8-2 and kept their strong grip on the top seed in the NFC playoffs. They are 6-1 against team that made the playoffs last year and Nick Sirianni is now 3-0 against Detroit coach Dan Campbell and 11-0 against the NFC North.
This team just doesn’t lose, no matter how hard the offense tries, because the defense is special.
They harassed quarterback Jared Goff all night, getting an interception from Cooper DeJean on the Lions’ first offensive possession of the game. The turnover was cashed into a 27-yard Jake Elliott for an early 3-0 lead. Philly never gave up the lead from there.
Goff finished 14-for-37 and 255 yards, with a rinky-dink 60.1 passer rating. The Lions’ vaunted running game had just 74 yards. Jahmyr Gibbs ran for only 39, though he had five catches for 107 yards, and David Montgomery ran for a paltry 27.
Eagles Defense Dominated Lions
Five times Goff’s passes were returned to him, with Jordan Davis deflecting three passes at the line of scrimmage and Jalen Carter swatting two back at the QB. Nakobe Dean and Jaelan Phillips each recorded sacks. It was Phillips’ first sack in two games with the Eagles.
They knocked Goff to the ground numerous times, with Jaylx Hunt doing it on consecutive plays late in the fourth quarter, and cornerback Adoree Jackson had a nice pass breakup in the fourth on third down to force a punt.
There was one play where Phillips hit Goff high and Hunt him low, nearly breaking Goff in half on fourth-and-goal throw from the 3 to highlight a defensive stop and preserve 13-6 lead with 5:10 to play in third quarter. On the third-and-goal play, Carter stuffed Gibbs on a run.
The Lions were just 3-for-13 on third down and 0-for-5 on fourth down. The Eagles needed the defense to come up big again, because they had just 272 yards of total offense.
Hurts scored the only touchdown for the Eagles on a tush push. Jake Elliott made three field goals.
THOUGHTS
-The Eagles defense is Super Bowl-worthy. The offense, not close. Here’s one drive as an example of the ongoing struggles: 11 plays, 6 minutes to go 25 yards. The drive led to a 49-yard field goal with 10:15 to play to increase Philly’s lead to 16-6. Scoring just 26 points in two games won’t win often, but this defense made it happen.
-It might be time to shelf the tush push. The Eagles false-started twice, and the penalties forced a punt. The first false start was on Tyler Steen, the second with 6:25 to play in the game and a chance to run more clock with a successful push came from rookie Darius Cooper.
Also, with two cracks to get it with about three minutes to play, they didn’t gain an inch and gave Detroit the ball at the 29 that led to three points on a 54-yard field goal to pull the Lions to within 16-9 with 1:58 to play.
-Tank Bigsby appears to have more juice than Saquon Barkley. The Eagles won’t do it, but they should start evening out the carries. Barkley will never admit but maybe it’s time to agree that last year’s record-setting 2,504-yard season took more of a physical and mental toll than anyone realizes.
-For a second straight game, right tackle Lane Johnson left in the first half with an injury. Unlike last week in Green Bay, when he came back for the Eagles’ final drive, he was ruled out in this one at halftime. Fred Johnson is an above-average replacement, but the Eagles like to use a jumbo package with Fred Johnson, and without Lane Johnson, that extra lineman becomes Matt Pryor.
-Cam Latu and Kelee Ringo made nice plays on two separate punts, with both of them making solo tackles for one-yard losses. As good as they were, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., had two penalties on two different kicks – a hold and a face mask.
