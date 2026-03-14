Eagles Dodged One of Free Agency’s ‘Riskiest Deals’

It was no secret heading into free agency that the Philadelphia Eagles wanted to bring Jaelan Phillips back on a new deal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on March 8, one day before the league's legal tampering period opened up, that "significant progress" had been made between the Eagles and Phillips on a new deal.

"A priority free agent for the Philadelphia Eagles," Rapoport said. "Our understanding is that there has been made significant progress made between the Eagles and Jaelan Phillips toward him returning to Philly. There has been no decision, to my knowledge and there's nothing final, but certainly there is some optimism that there's going to be a deal that he will remain a member of Vic Fangio's defense."

The Eagles missed out on Jaelan Phillips

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The progress didn't lead to a deal with Phillips, though. The young pass rusher landed a lucrative four-year, $120 million deal with the Carolina Panthers instead. It's going to be tough to replace him. But is there actually a bit of a positive here? FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano ranked the five "riskiest deals" of free agency so far and the Phillips one was the first deal mentioned.

"Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Carolina Panthers," Vacchiano wrote. "Four years, $120 million ($80 million guaranteed). The Philadelphia Eagles loved the way he fit in their defense after they acquired him at the trading deadline last year, and they wanted to keep him. But not at $30 million per year.

"Pass-rushers always come at a premium price in free agency, and there’s still a gap between him and the top six, who get $35-45 million per season. But Phillips does have injury issues in his past (Achilles, knee) and he’s coming off a five-sack season. In fact, his sack numbers have been on a steady decline since the 8.5 he posted as a rookie in 2021."

Phillips is a great player and has the upside to be one of the best pass rushers in football. But he also played just 12 games across the 2023 and 2024 seasons in total. In 2025, he played all 17 games but had just five sacks, although he racked up pressures left and right. The price tag came in a bit higher than expected. If the Eagles can land an elite pass rusher at a lower price point, it very well could end up looking like the right call.