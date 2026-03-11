Eagles Explore Jonathan Greenard Trade After Trey Hendrickson Miss

It certainly sounds like the Philadelphia Eagles are surveying the market for a potential replacement for Jaelan Phillips, who opted to join the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

The Eagles have been looking around and The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Wednesday morning that Philadelphia was one of the teams making offers to superstar pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, but he opted to go to the Baltimore Ravens instead.

In the immediate aftermath, Russini reported that the Eagles have had lines to both Hendrickson, and potential Minnesota Vikings trade chip Jonathan Greenard.

"The Philadelphia Eagles have had lines in to both Trey Hendrickson’s camp as well as Minnesota regarding Jonathan Greenard," Russini wrote. "We’ll see what Howie Roseman decides to do after the Ravens take Hendrickson off the board."

The Eagles are surveying the market

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) ruses the ball against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Russini followed up on Wednesday afternoon and noted that Philadelphia has not only remained in contact with the Vikings about a possible move, but also with his agent about a potential contract extension if a team can be finalized.

"The Eagles continue to inquire about the Vikings’ Jonathan Greenard and remain in contact with his agent about a potential extension if a deal were to be struck, sources say," Russini wrote. "Philly is also keeping tabs on the free agent pass rush market after missing out on Trey Hendrickson."

The fact that the Eagles have not only spoken with the Vikings, but to Greenard's agent about a contract extension, certainly is a sign that the talks are very real.

Greenard is a 28-year-old pass rusher with one Pro Bowl nod under his belt. In 2025, he only was able to play in 12 games, including 10 starts, for Minnesota and had three sacks and 38 total tackles. While these numbers may not jump off the page, Greenard would be a big-time pickup if the Eagles can get a deal done. In 2023, he had 12 1/2 sacks in just 15 games played. He followed that performance up with 12 sacks in 17 games in 2024.

As of writing, nothing has gotten to the finish line. But Greenard is the type of player who could replace Phillips well.